Reputation of fixed milk schemes ‘damaged’

The reputation of fixed milk price schemes has been “hugely damaged”.
Speaking during a panel discussion on milk price fixing and wise investments for economic sustainability at the National Dairy Show, farmer John O’Callaghan said that currently, “I don’t think there’s anybody who would walk into fixed price because the price of milk is so high at the moment”
“It’s only when it’s at rock bottom do people think about it,” he said.
“People who are locked in for 70%, 80%, the majority of these people had huge borrowings, and all of a sudden they see how much [they’re] losing out on would have covered all of their repayments easily.
“And that’s a huge pill to swallow.”
Mr O’Callaghan added that fixed milk price schemes had been “very good for peace of mind”, and that people locked in such high amounts “because dairy markets are volatile”.
He said that farmers’ biggest problem “is the margin”, with input costs being so high.
AIB agri advisor Michael Murphy addressed the concern out there that “banks advised and recommended” farmers fix a portion of their milk.
“From our point of view, if a farmer comes to us and says ‘I’m thinking of fixing a portion of our milk’, it’s something we look at in the context of that risk profile,” Mr Murphy said.
“The bank’s role here is to manage risk as best we can.
He added that farmers went into fixed price schemes “with the best of intentions, they were there to manage the risk, nobody ever foresaw where we were ultimately going to go with milk prices”.
“If we can get some kind of a system [with] margin protection, I think that would probably make it more appealing,” Mr Murphy said.
“Would anybody fix in the morning? We’ve heard horror stories, people losing out on money.
“But again, 32c/L or 33c/L was a good price to get, the problem is inputs.”