Agriculture must ‘fight its corner based on science’

Agriculture must “fight its own corner” based on science, and “not any longer just on emotional attachment”, MEP Billy Kelleher has said.

Speaking at the National Dairy Show, Mr Kelleher said that going forward, agricultural policies “will always be put through the environmental prism first”.

“The environment is the biggest issue out there,” Mr Kelleher said.

“All along, over the years, we were talking about food security, food supply, and in the last 10 years that has fundamentally shifted.

“It’s about reducing the impact of food production on the planet and that’s really where the political change has taken place.”

However, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the conversation has broadened, as “we’ve seen challenges in terms of global food security, and the fear that we may not have enough food to feed the population”.

Mr Kelleher said that many people are now further removed from farming than they once were in Ireland.

“So, agriculture has to very much fight its own corner not any longer just on emotional attachment; it has to be based on its science, what it stands for, how it markets itself,” he said.

“When you go to Germany and you go to Holland - places with large urban areas - the view very much there is the environment is number one.

“You talk to the large retail companies in France, Germany, the Netherlands, they want their food to come from high-quality places, they want highest animal welfare standards, environmental standards.

"They want to make sure the food they’re selling on their shelves is sustainable from an environmental perspective, so we have to address that as well."