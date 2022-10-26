Irish co-ops in top third of international Milk Price Comparison leader board

The resumed publication in the Netherlands of the EDF-ZuivelNL International Milk Price Comparison brought good news for the three Irish co-ops included, Dairygold, Tirlán (formerly Glanbia), and Kerry Agribusiness.

Before publication was discontinued in 2021, the Irish three were usually in the lower third of milk price rankings. But they are now well established in the top third, in the August 2022 milk price table.

The comparison reveals an EU average August milk price for 15 milk processors of €52.66 per 100kg (at 4.2% fat, 3.4% protein, TBC under 24.999/ml, SCC under 240,999/ml, VAT excluded, 1 litre corresponds to 1.0297 kg).

The average increased by €16.72 (46.5%) since the comparison was last published in August 2021.

Kerry Agribusiness is ranked the highest Irish payer, at €57.93. Next comes Dairygold at €57.55, followed by Tirlán at €57.46.

The Kerry price is up €24.72 since August 2021. It includes additional payments as part of the commitment to pay a leading milk price, plus a bonus of €0.10 for the SDAS sustainability programme.

The Dairygold price is up €21.25 since August 2021. It includes the SDAS €0.10 bonus, but excludes payments for participation in milk recording (€0.10) and the herd health programme (€0.05).

The price given for Tirlán has increased €21.88 since August 2021. Since January 2022, dairy farmers receive a 50c premium for (mandatory) participation in a sustainability programme. From April 2022, the price also includes a support payment for increased input costs, rising from €2.98 (April) to €5.95 per 100kg in August.

Only four of the EU processors listed paid a higher price than Kerry Agribusiness. The top price of €60.35 was at DMK Deutsches Milchkontor eG in Germany. Suppliers to Milcobel in Belgium were paid €58.51 in August, the price at Hochwald Milch eG in Germany was €58.07, and suppliers to FrieslandCampina in the Netherlands were paid €58.06.

At DMK Deutsches Milchkontor eG, the Milkmaster sustainability programme pays €0.50 on average. Using GMO-free feed is worth €1 per 100 kg of milk, nearly all suppliers are paid this.

Milcobel has increased a fixed costs deduction per month from €75 to €150, but introduced a sustainability premium and a pasture milk premium. The milk price given includes the average sustainability premium, but up to €1 per 100 litres of milk can be paid for sustainability. The pasture premium is €0.50 per 100 litres, but it not included in this ranking, because how many dairy farmers get this bonus is unknown. A Milcobel quantity premium is also payable.

The Hochwald eG price includes €0.60 for sustainability and €1 for GMO-free feed (all their milk is GMO-free).

The FrieslandCampina price includes €0.25 for a quality and sustainability programme, and €0.66 for pasture grazing.

Other EU milk processors in the comparison are Arla Foods, Denmark (€56.64); Capsa Food, Spain (€46.73); Valio, Finland (€48.80); Savencia, France (€45.62); Danone, France (€44.25); Lactalis, France (€44.38); Sodiaal, France (€43.92); and Saputo Dairy UK (Dairy Crest) (€51.70).

The International Milk Price Comparison also includes August milk prices for Emmi in Switzerland (€77.36); Fonterra in New Zealand (€43.51); and the United States class 3 price (€55.88).

The Arla price includes €1 for sustainability and €1.50 for GMO-free milk.

Capsa's price includes incidental bonuses, for example to offset higher fertiliser costs. In August, €4.53 per 100 kg extra was paid out in bonuses.

The Valio price includes a €1.94 sustainability and animal health bonus.

The Danone price is 50% determined by markets and 50% by farmers' costs.

The Lactalis price includes €0.07 per 100 kg for the national Carte des Bonnes Practiques d'Elevage, and a quantity premium. There is also a bonus due to a Lactalis contract with the Leclercq supermarket chain for private label liquid milk.

The Sodiaal price includes €0.19 for sustainability.

The Saputo Dairy UK price is based on what dairy farmers supplying the Davidstow cheese factory are paid.

In Switzerland, an important part of Emmi's price increase to €77.36 is due to the sharp rise in the value of the Swiss franc against the euro. At the August 2021 exchange rate, it would be at €69.65. A €2.10 premium for sustainable milk is included.

Fonterra's price includes a company dividend of €0.14 per 100 kg.

Expressed in dollars, the USA Class 3 (used in manufacture of cheese, viscous cream, anhydrous milkfat, and butteroil) milk price increased from $15.96 in August 2021 to $22.52 per cwt in August 2022 (41%). In euros, this price increase is much higher (66%).

In the EDF-ZuivelNL International Milk Price Comparison, where possible, supplementary payments are retrospectively incorporated in monthly milk prices.