National Dairy Show: Twizzle steals the show at Millstreet as Irish Examiner Supreme Champion

Seven-year-old Wexford Holstein Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 “rose to the top” at Millstreet, where she was named Irish Examiner Supreme Champion at this year’s Axa National Dairy Show.

The suspense was palpable as judge David Jones of Wiltor Holsteins in South East Wales picked out his top four animals from the day – eliminating four of the day’s winners. From there, Mr Jones tapped out his champion and reserve.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Jones said: “The standard at the top end was very good. There were some fantastic cows, and it was a difficult job picking out the four to retain in the middle. I was still undecided at that stage about who I would make champion, but once I got the four side by side, my champion rose to the top.”

The cow in question, Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, bred by Wexford man Philip Jones and exhibited by brother Gary, topped her class for mature cows in milk born before December 31, 2016, before going on to become the event’s show-stopper.

But with a recorded yield of 11,160kg at 5.21% butterfat and 3.59% protein, Twizzle has also earned her keep on the farm.

The prolific show cow, sired by Atwood, was also Reserve Champion at the Diageo Baileys Cow Competition at the Virginia show in August.

The fourth-calver’s titles also include overall Confined Champion National Dairy Show in 2015, Supreme Champion at Balmoral Show in 2019 and Supreme Champion at this year’s Tullamore Show.

Twizzle comes from a line of quality show animals, following in the hoof steps of her mother, Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET, who was classified at 96 points - one of the very highest scores ever awarded to any Holstein. The dam was also supreme champion at the Emerald Expo, and a former Baileys Diego Champion Dairy Cow.

The herd, based in Gorey, comprises of around 90 cows in a high input/high output system, with owner Philip paying keen attention to pedigree genetics.

Philip Jones said he was “delighted” by the win.

“I would have bought in embryos and cattle internationally to get the best genetics possible for the herd. Udder quality and legs and feet are two of the main focus areas for me,” he said.

“We place a lot of value on the strength of our cow families. The Twizzle family has been a very consistent line for us.”

Philip frequently sells bulls and embryos from the herd, with a full sister of Twizzle among those to be sold internationally.

Hallow Atwood Twizzle EX93-Max-ITA was sold to a breeder in Italy, where she went on to clinch Supreme Champion at the All-European Championships in Colmar, France, in 2016.

Each year a selection of top heifers from the herd are also sold at the Dalevalley Sky-High Protein Sale at Carnaross in June.

In 2020, a daughter of Twizzle’s, Diamondback Twizzle 159, made the top price at the sale at 10,500gns when she was sold to the Willsbro herd in England.

This week’s show had special significance – as well as marking the 40th-anniversary of the event, and a return to an in-person event following a shift to an online-only format during the Covid-19 pandemic, it also marked the first time the National Dairy Show took the form of a two-day event.

Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty, owned by Paul Murphy and bred by John and Ursula Forrest, clinched Reserve Champion. The fourth-calver was sired by Siemers Mogul Real Seal ET and is out of Coolroehouse Minister Sooty VG86.

“Compared to the cow that was reserve champion, my champion was just a little longer, and a little cleaner in the bone. I made my reserve champion best udder at the show - she’s a really fantastic cow,” Judge David Jones explained.

“My honourable mention was also my favourite young cow. Her udder and her locomotion really set her apart.” Bryan and John O’Connor’s Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 ET was given Honorable Mention.

The four-year-old heifer is out of Linlake Sh Talent Jeanette (EX91) and was sired by Croteau Lesperron Unix.