‘Further restrictions’ on EU farmers ‘while importing food from third countries’

“Further restrictions” being put on farmers producing food in Ireland while the EU negotiates trade deals with third countries cannot work, farmers have warned.

At a meeting of the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine, farm organisations brought forward their concerns around the EU Nature Restoration Target, which aims to restore ecosystems, habitats, and species across the EU’s land and sea areas.

Macra na Feirme president John Keane told the committee that at a time when farmers “are being put through enhanced measures in terms of eco schemes, biodiversity, the Green Deal, we have other players in international markets who are supplying products competing with European products within our market”.

“We are speaking about putting further restrictions on the ability of agriculture and farmers to produce food while potentially importing food from third countries,” Mr Keane said.

“From the point of view of a farmer producing food in Europe and Ireland, it doesn’t make any sense for a young person or for any farmer to be embracing the measures that are set out in all of these environmental practices and so forth, while the EU, on the other hand, is agreeing trade deals with third countries that will not be implementing to the same standards.”

Macra has also questioned the impact that the EU Nature Restoration Law proposals will have “on securing trade to meet the nutritional requirements of EU citizens”.

“It is also inconceivable to think that at a time when supplies of building materials along with food is restricted due to war on the continent that the EU would be pursuing regulations to directly reduce the production of both,” Mr Keane added.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association president Pat McCormack told the committee he is “extremely sceptical” of EU farmers being on “a level playing field” with farmers from third countries that are exporting food to the EU when it comes to environmental policy, and said, “that leaves us at a severe disadvantage”.

“How concerned are our EU negotiators when they come out to do trade talks with Mercosur countries? What questions are they asking on the environment?” Mr McCormack added.

Certainty for young people

Macra’s John Keane warned that the importance of securing certainty for young people to enter the sector “is something that cannot be lost on the stakeholders within the industry”.

“Given the uncertainty that there is around the future in certain sectors, the future in relation to the implementation of some measures in the new CAP and also EU biodiversity measures, a serious assessment is needed to be done on the impact of this [nature restoration proposal] on the whole industry, and if any measures that are brought forward have an impact on the future of young people in the sector,” he said.

In his written submission to the committee, Mr Keane said that young farmers are “fully committed” to delivering a sustainable agriculture sector “where the three pillars of sustainability are working together”.

“A sole focus on one aspect can and will have a detrimental impact on the other two pillars,” Mr Keane said.

“As a sector, it is clear that we have many challenges to overcome over the coming decade and beyond.

“The role of highly educated, highly motivated, and forward-thinking young farmers will undoubtedly be crucial in tackling these challenges and ensuring the future sustainability of our sector.”

The number of farmers under the age of 35 stands at 5%, Mr Keane said, requiring “fundamental structural change and targeted supports to address the ever-decreasing numbers of farmers under 35”.

“Over 20 years ago the percentage of farmers under 35 stood at 13%,” Mr Keane said.

“Based on 2020 CSO figures, 42,391 or 33% of farmers that are listed as head of the holding are over the age of 65. This figure significantly increases when we look at those located in more disadvantaged areas according to a more detailed breakdown of 2016 figures, particularly those on uplands and peat soils.”

Mr Keane said that for young farmers in agriculture, both on upland and peatland soils, the impact of some of the measures proposed in the EU Nature Restoration Law “will have a devastating effect on the number of young people in, and accessing, farming”.

“However, a bigger consideration must be the impact that this proposal will have on rural economic and social factors,” Mr Keane said.

“The complete absence of an impact assessment on the effect this proposal would have on rural social and economic factors and also the effect on the number of young farmers actively farming is a glaring omission.”