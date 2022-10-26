Imminent policy has to 'work with, not against farmers'

Environmental legislation is becoming “more complex” from a farming perspective.
Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 10:22
Kathleen O'Sullivan

To say that environmental legislation is becoming “more complex” from a farming perspective is “a serious understatement”, farmers have told the Oireachtas.

Farm organisations gathered to discuss the EU Nature Restoration Law with the joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine, with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association saying that new regulations being introduced are impacting on “the practical realities of farming in Ireland, and undermining farmers’ ability to earn a reasonable return”.

In its written submission to the committee, the ICMSA said it is “seriously concerning” that as regulation increases, the financial support for farming at EU and national level “is declining and with inflation, the drop in real terms is hugely concerning”.

“The current environmental policy being pursued by the EU Commission is seriously flawed, will not work, and one of the key flaws is the absence of an economic and social impact assessment of the policies being pursued and the complete failure to recognise the impact on the landowners concerned,” ICMSA representatives said.

Restoration

The EU Nature Restoration Law is part of the EU biodiversity strategy.

The proposal combines an overarching restoration objective for the long-term recovery of nature in the EU’s land and sea areas with binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species.

These measures should cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030, and ultimately all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

EU countries will have to submit national restoration plans to the European Commission showing how they will deliver on the targets.

The ICMSA said these proposals follow a “consistent trend in terms of EU environmental legislation, imposing restrictions on landowners with little or no recognition of the impact on farmers”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association environment chairman Paul O’Brien told the committee that it is unclear as to the estimated area that will be covered by restoration measures, “let alone the farmland areas that will be directly impacted”.

“It is essential that we carry out a prior assessment of exactly how many hectares of agricultural land, forestry, and watercourses will be covered by this proposed regulation,” Mr O’Brien said.

