Processors benefit as trade enters a 'buyers market'

The strength of supply of cattle to the factories has relieved any pressure on the procurement agents to meet the requirements as the trade enters a "buyers market" zone to the benefit of the processors.

The intake continued north of the 40,000 head mark last week, which was more than 3,000 head higher than the same week last year. The pressure has continued to mount on the quotes for cattle for this week as strong supplies continue to be moved off farms.

Most of the processors are quoting a base of 450 cents/kg for steers and paying up to 455 cents/kg for some lots from larger suppliers. The heifers are generally trading off a base of 455 cents/kg with some deals for up to 460 cents/kg being negotiated.

The brightest spark in the trade this week is the move by one of the processors in the northwest to strengthen their prices to get stock, bucking the general trend with base prices 10-15 cents/kg above the general run being offered for both steers and heifers.

It is an option for producers in that region of the country but does not offer a lot for those further south when the high current cost of transport and some weight loss on travel over long distances for cattle are factored in.

The ray of hope that it does offer is that the general downturn may have bottomed out and the recovery trend will spread broader over the coming weeks as the factories commence to source supplies for the pre-Christmas orders.

Granted, the processors are quick to point out to farmers that the prices across the range are currently returning 30-40 cents/kg more than at this time last year. Factor that into the context of the increase in all costs of production for 2022 and it doesn't add up to even balancing the books at farm level.

Those who bought in forward store animals earlier in the year had to pay very dearly for them and the majority of finishers who usually meal fed for the final 6-8 weeks before slaughter, drastically cut back because of the near doubling in the cost of bought-in concentrates.

It may have been a false economy that has led to cattle killing out lighter and some added impact on grading, and particularly fat scores, which appear to be done on past years and denting the returns to producers.

Prices for the young bulls continue to retain a lead over the steers at 455-460 cents/kg for R's, while cow prices have continued to slip back to range 330-345 cents/kg for R's this week.

There was little change in the strength of supply for last week at 40,296 head. Steers accounted for 18,547, heifers adding 11,142 and 8,083 cows, all stronger than the corresponding week in 2021. The supply of young bulls came in at 1,938 head.