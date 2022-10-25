Final report of Food Vision Dairy Group received by McConalogue

The final report of the Food Vision Dairy Group has been received by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, despite it not being "possible to secure unanimous agreement" among group stakeholders on the proposed measures.

The report contains measures on how to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from the dairy sector and has been submitted to the minister by the group chair Gerry Boyle.

In January 2022, Mr McConalogue established the group, with a priority task to identify measures that the dairy sector can take to contribute to stabilising and reducing agriculture emissions while also charting an overall direction for the sector up to 2030.

The group includes representatives from farm organisations, the dairy processing industry, academia, relevant state and other agencies, as well as the Department of Agriculture.

The report sets out 19 recommendations which have been the subject of detailed discussions, including both direct impact measures, whose impact can be counted directly in the national agriculture emissions inventory, and enabling actions which, while outside the inventory, support and enable the adoption of the direct measures.

Not possible to secure unanimous agreement

Gerry Boyle said he believes the report "captures all of the various perspectives of stakeholders following nine months of intensive deliberations".

"I thank all of the stakeholders sincerely for their positive engagement in this process," Mr Boyle said.

"Despite the best efforts of all concerned, it has not been possible to secure unanimous agreement, and where stakeholders have reservations these are clearly noted in the report.

"I’m confident that in the deliberations that will follow, these concerns can be satisfactorily addressed.”

Mr McConalogue said that he will now "study this report carefully before deciding on next steps".

"My ultimate aim is to futureproof our world-class dairy industry for the benefit of our industry, the environment, and our farm families who are the bedrock of the entire sector," he added.

Farming orgs raised concerns

The report represents a "broad consensus on the key actions in the group’s view that are required in the context of the Climate Act 2021, and the specific ceiling set for emissions from the agriculture sector in July 2022" of achieving a 25% reduction in agricultural emissions.

However, according to the report, "a number of farming organisations have raised concerns about the implications of these measures on farm income and viability".

The report said that the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association "reserved its position on the report as a whole based on a number of concerns, including the impact of the proposed nitrogen usage on farm incomes, and the absence of a clear commitment on financial support and compensation for income losses that will be suffered".

Meanwhile, the Irish Farmers' Association reserved its position on measure one - to reduce chemical nitrogen use in the sector by 27%-30% by the end of 2030, with a reduction of 22%-25% by 2025 - and measure five - a voluntary exit/reduction scheme.

The report said that Macra na Feirme rejected both of the above measures.

Other recommendations

Meanwhile, other recommendations made in the report include targeting a 100% replacement rate of CAN with protected urea by the end of 2025 for grass-based dairy production systems, and increasing the adoption of low-emissions slurry spreading by 90%-100% for all dairy cow slurry manure by 2025.

The report also recommends encouraging clover adoption and multispecies awards, ensuring all dairy farmers have incorporated these on 20% of their farm grassland by the end of 2025.

The development of methane-mitigating feed technologies is also recommended, along with developing methane-mitigating breeding strategies.

Adopting a common co-op charter on sustainable milk production based on the family farm model is also recommended, and establishing robust methodologies for measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions and removals at individual farm level.

Other recommended measures include commissioning a study on a carbon farming framework; developing enhanced integration between the dairy and beef sectors; and supporting the role of young farmers and women in agriculture in the implementation of the measures set out in the report.