Fodder Support Scheme payments 'on target' to commence next month

Fodder Support Scheme payments to farmers are "on target" to commence in November, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe was speaking after a recent Charter of Rights meeting, at which he said the Department of Agriculture gave the update on the scheme, and confirmed that it has sought additional documentation from some farmers.

"I would urge any farmer who has received this request for evidence to submit the required documentation to the department as soon as possible in order to avoid any delay in payments being issued next month," Mr Rushe said.

Meanwhile, Mr Rushe has welcomed the announcement of the 70% advance BPS payment, which over 115,000 farmers received last week.

He described the basic payment as a "vital source of family farm income".

"With over 121,000 farmers making an eligible BPS application, it’s essential that all remaining farmers are paid their advance without delay," he said.

ANC and forestry

He added that the receipt of Areas of Natural Constraints payments last month was also vital to farmers, given spiralling input costs, and stressed the importance of issuing these payments to the remaining farmers as soon as they meet their stocking density requirements.

Mr Rushe said that the department confirmed it is making ANC and BPS payments twice weekly, and "gave assurances to IFA that the remaining farmers will receive their advance payments as soon as stocking density requirements are met".

Mr Rushe said while progress in ANC and BPS payments was positive, "the opposite is the case for forestry".

"Only 7% of tree-felling licences and 18% of afforestation licences were granted within the charter timeframes," he said.

"This is in complete contrast to other schemes which have high rates of compliance with agreed timeframes.

"The ongoing fiasco relating to forestry licensing has eroded all confidence of farmers in the sector.

"The massive delays in issuing licences are unacceptable.

"Unless it’s addressed, we are not going to see any meaningful level of planting take place in future years," he added.

TAMS

Meanwhile, on TAMS, IFA rural development chairman Michael Biggins noted the commitment by the department to review the TAMS reference costings, which will be implemented as part of the opening of the new TAMS 3 scheme in 2023.

"Farmers have been forced to work with out-of-date reference costs, which are not reflective of the soaring cost of works and associated materials," Mr Biggins said.

"It’s essential that the new costings keep pace with these changes to allow farmers receive a grant relative to the cost of investment incurred."

IFA said it has "received an assurance from the department that a sufficient budget was in place to cover all investment claims under the current TAMS 2 programme".

Tranche 28, the last tranche under the current programme, is set to close on December 16.

The final meeting of the current Charter of Rights is due to take place in early December.

Mr Rushe said that negotiations for a new charter, taking into account the new schemes under CAP 2023-2027, should commence as soon as possible.