‘Cream of the crop’ at 40th National Dairy Show

The "cream of the crop" was on show on day one of the AXA National Dairy Show.

Crowds of dairy farmers, industry members, and more visited the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co Cork on Friday, to watch the various handler classes at the show ring, browse the trade exhibition, and observe the machinery demonstrations.

In addition, panel discussions were held on emissions in dairy, the economic sustainability of dairy beef, and changing swards among other topics, along with the National Dairy Innovation Awards taking place.

For the first time ever, the show is open to the public for two days, marking its return to an in-person event after the pandemic.

Cream of the crop

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, president of the Cork Holstein Friesian Club Pat Hayes said this annual event is "very important for the breeders because it's their showpiece for the year".

"They see how they're progressing with the cattle, whether you're going backwards or forwards with it, mostly it's progressing forwards, but it increases the value of their livestock," Mr Hayes said.

"It's Holstein we're dealing with, we think they're the best anyway.

"You've the cream of the crop, only the top are here - the standard is so high now you have to have to have the best cows and the best calves."

Kate Lehane, Timoleague with her Jersey at the National Dairy Show at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

With a number of young handler competitions having taken place today, Mr Hayes said there are a "huge amount of young people with the passion for cattle".

"We started off as young people, but you don't be long progressing on to be seniors in it so it's lovely to have the youth coming up after you," he said.

"The passion in the cattle is huge, that gives me a lot of hope going forward that they'll be the ones who will carry the flag forward when we'll all be gone."

Positive message about dairy farming

Co Cork is the "most intensive place for the dairy", Mr Hayes said, and in West Cork where he is, "you're in the pedigree side of it, you have people with small farms, little amount of room to manoeuvre, so rather than having huge numbers, they improve the quality".

"I've been involved with the Holstein Friesians for years because I farm a small acreage, I said the only way going forward that I would make a living for my family was to have small amounts, to have quality rather than quantity, and it worked out; I've been successful in it, reared the family."

Washing the cattle at the National Dairy Show at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mr Hayes feels the National Dairy Show is a timely event to spread a positive message about Irish agriculture.

"As farmers, we seem to have gotten a bad name as regards emissions," he said.

"I don't agree with that, farming is evolving and we're improving; we have to go with the trends and I'd imagine that we'll improve with different breeds and different cattle, and technology.

"Farmers are working towards it, and we are doing our bit for that side of it."

Strength to strength

The National Dairy Show's Seamus Crowley said that the Cork Holstein Friesian Club "was established in 1974 by a group of people who wanted to better their breed of cows, that was the initial purpose of the club".

With about 200 members in the club now, Mr Crowley said "it has gone from strength to strength, with some of the finest herds of cows in Cork".

"In 1982, three members of that Cork club started off the National Dairy Show," he said.

"We all love it. There's no comparison between a virtual show and a live show, the virtual came in during Covid to keep the ball rolling but the live show is back on track and we hope for it to stay that way."

The highlight of the event for Mr Crowley is "looking at beautiful cattle, the best of the breed in Ireland of course are on show here, both Jersey and Holstein".

"Munster, and especially Cork, is the home of milk. Cork is a passionate dairy area," he added.