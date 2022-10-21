Women in Ag Group elects new chairperson

Dr Edna Curley has been elected as the new chairperson of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG). Dr Curley succeeds Hannah Quinn-Mulligan, the founder and first chairperson of the group, who stepped down at the AGM.

The group was formed in September 2021 with the aim of encouraging more women into the agricultural industry and providing better support for those already working in it.

The body is made up of representatives from several farm organisations, including The Irish Farmers’ Association; Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA); Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA); Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA); Macra na Feirme; Irish Organic Association (IOA); South East Women in Farming; and West Women in Farming.

Commenting on her new role, Dr Edna Curley said: "It is a great privilege to have been elected as the new chairperson of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group. Since its inception, the group has made an invaluable contribution to the agricultural sector, highlighting the gender imbalance present in Irish agriculture.

"The WASG aim to tackle inclusivity within the agricultural sector and ensure that women receive fair representation for their work."

Outgoing chair, Ms Quinn-Mulligan, said that Dr Curley had been "tireless" in her support for women in agriculture.

"As principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College has spearheaded the launch of the tractor skills course for women there this year. She combines the knowledge of what needs to be done, with the ability to get things done, and that skill set will be vital at the next stage to progress the cause of women in rural Ireland," she said.

“It’s incredible to think that just over a year ago we started the group. It was an uphill battle, but with two CAP policies now in place to support farming women, it shows what can be done when women and men come together from across the rural community to support a cause."