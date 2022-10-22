Getting your stock from the field to the shed stress-free

While plenty of herds have been feeding since the summer drought, pits and bales are being opened in earnest over the last week or so as ground conditions deteriorate and grass supply reduces.

All around the country, winter is kicking in and stock are either being housed full-time, or at least by night.

The rain, particularly in the southern half of the country, has hastened housing.

Even if you have plenty of grass still to graze, stock will be better off in until conditions are more suitable to get it grazed off.

I housed all of my autumn-born maiden heifers last week, even though, the out farm where they were had another ten days' worth of grass for them.

There is no point in having them going backwards in miserable conditions when I want to inseminate them in a month’s time; they are better off inside now, on consistent feed in advance of breeding.

I will also house the autumn-calved cows and calves this week once the heavy covers have been grazed off. I want them on a good consistent plane of nutrition before I begin breeding them too.

One thing which makes a massive difference to stock is to try, where possible, to house animals when they are dry as it significantly reduces stress and overheating.

Getting cattle indoors - transition nutrition at housing

The challenge as always is to transition cattle to the shed as stress-free as possible. It has often been observed that stock that are stressed at housing are lucky to be the same weight a month later.

This is often caused by too many significant changes at one time; animals being housed must get used to a new environment and a new diet all in one go.

Firstly, with regard to the diet, it takes a rumen environment and its bugs 21 days to adjust to major changes in feed.

Cattle consuming grass exclusively at pasture must get used to silage and concentrates when housed and the bug population to digest these ingredients must develop before they can be digested efficiently. It is not unusual to see undigested material in dung samples for a few weeks post-housing.

The new environment is the other challenge for cattle at this time of year. A pecking order must be established in pens and this can be very stressful for individual animals.

The type of bedding and underfoot surface is also a factor - slats vs slat mats vs cubicles vs straw bed vs woodchip, etc. Slipping on surfaces and being nervous on their feet can potentially depress feed intake until they get more confident.

I have seen many herdsmen very successfully introduce part of the indoor diet to growing and beef stock while they are outdoors to smoothen the transition indoors.

This can be just some concentrates or some silage fed in the field for seven to ten days pre-housing.

This will be particularly advantageous for more advanced stock with higher maintenance requirements and a higher weight gain potential.

In dairy herds, this is so much easier as they can be fed silage before or after milking easily as preparation for housing, first by night and then, eventually, full-time.

Reducing stress is always the aim each winter at housing and as is always the case every year grass silage quality varies greatly around the country and this alone can be a major stressor if it is not fit for purpose due to moulds, etc.

The feed value of this year’s silage has been significantly influenced by the weather: early May first cuts are excellent, while late May and early June cuts are very average, and many second cuts are far too dry and not of great quality.

In general, DMDs are between 65 and 70 for first cuts with some early cuts closer to 75 and above.

While second cuts are in many cases closer to the 60 to 65 DMD range as they were literally toasted in the fields pre-cutting. These second cuts are also a major mould and mycotoxin risk.