Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Keep stock in good grass but ensure that you graze paddocks out correctly, where weather conditions allow, to help sward quality for next spring. The forecasted rains may make the pitches unplayable for a while or perhaps long term.
- Soil test underperforming paddocks and aim to apply lime where it is required before next season. It is the cheapest fertiliser you can buy.
- Do any last-minute repairs to sheds before housing.
-
- Young calves, weanlings, and breeding heifers on grass will not be thriving well unless they are being fed meal or are getting a fresh pick of grass regularly.
- Consider housing them if feeding them meal outdoors is proving difficult due to conditions.
- Ensure that fresh calvers have access to magnesium licks at grass.
- Consider housing cows and calves in advance of breeding as grass intakes alone will not be sufficient for milk, maintenance and fertility performance.
- Dry sucklers need to be on bare paddocks or on stronger silages just after drying off to keep control of condition.
- Get steer and heifer finishers indoors now if you want them fit before Christmas. It will take some time for them to settle inside and get up to their full-finishing diet.
- Take account of the quality limitations of autumn grass and its current availability to a fresh cow and supplement accordingly.
- Autumn cows will be far better if in by night from now on, or perhaps housed fully. You may not like the idea but driving intake is impossible with October grass and even more impossible in driving rain.
-
- Spring calvers with still 50 to 60 days of milking to do will also benefit from being in by night. It will mean they can stay out by day for longer.
-