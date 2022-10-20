No change in latest pig price

Farmers are receiving quotes ranging from €2.06 per kg up to €2.16 per kg from processing plants.
EU pig meat production is expected to decrease by 5% in 2022.

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 11:53
Kathleen O'Sullivan

There was no change in Irish pig price last Friday, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association’s latest pig market update.



The average price is €2.10 per kg. The total weekly throughput for the week ending October 16 was 66,672, 1,607 of which were sows, an 8% reduction on the weekly throughput for the same week last year.

EU pig meat production is expected to decrease by 5% in 2022, on the back of high input prices and the disruption caused by African swine fever, according to the latest European Commission red meat forecast.

The current high feed prices are very likely to remain into 2023 and with energy prices soaring, the EU predicts that this, combined with the continued impact of African Swine Fever, will result in a further decrease in pork production in 2023.

Last week, global grain markets differed in their movement across the week. Price movements continue to be volatile, and conflict on the Black Sea is a key market driver, IFA said.

