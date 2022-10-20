Farmers say changes to concrete levy do not 'go far enough'

Farmers have welcomed the Government 'u-turn' on the concrete levy, but have said that the changes made do "not go far enough".
Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association president Dermot Kelleher said that imposing a 10% levy on concrete blocks and mixes was a "bad idea from the start, particularly when Government policy is to support farmers to increase slurry storage; not to mention the housing crisis".
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced changes to the Defective Concrete Products Levy earlier this week.
The levy's introduction arose from a Government decision from November 2021 that a levy should be imposed on the construction sector to contribute towards meeting the substantial cost of the Mica Redress Scheme.
Mr Kelleher said that reducing the levy from 10% to 5% and delaying its introduction until September 2023 "does not go far enough".
"The only thing that makes sense is to scrap this levy entirely," he said.
"We are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and nonsensical financial penalties on those who have done nothing wrong can have no place," he added.