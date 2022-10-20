Farmers say changes to concrete levy do not 'go far enough'

"The only thing that makes sense is to scrap this levy entirely."
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced changes to the Defective Concrete Products Levy earlier this week.

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 10:07
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers have welcomed the Government 'u-turn' on the concrete levy, but have said that the changes made do "not go far enough".

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association president Dermot Kelleher said that imposing a 10% levy on concrete blocks and mixes was a "bad idea from the start, particularly when Government policy is to support farmers to increase slurry storage; not to mention the housing crisis".

The levy's introduction arose from a Government decision from November 2021 that a levy should be imposed on the construction sector to contribute towards meeting the substantial cost of the Mica Redress Scheme.

'Zero sense to penalise farmers'

Mr Kelleher said that reducing the levy from 10% to 5% and delaying its introduction until September 2023 "does not go far enough".

"The only thing that makes sense is to scrap this levy entirely," he said.

"It makes zero sense to penalise farmers looking to rise to the climate challenge or those needing to build or acquire a house because of defective blocks sold by certain companies. 

"We are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and nonsensical financial penalties on those who have done nothing wrong can have no place," he added.

The Organic Farming Scheme is an agri-environment measure under the Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Programme.

Organic Farming Scheme open for applications

Organic Farming Scheme open for applications

READ NOW
