Organic Farming Scheme open for applications

The Organic Farming Scheme is now open to new applicants from Thursday, October 20.

The scheme includes the higher rates announced earlier this year, and the application window is open until December 9.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said she anticipates a "huge interest" among farmers to be reflected in applications to the scheme.

"The level of interest in organic farming in Ireland has never been seen before," Ms Hackett said.

"Farm walks and information events have seen numbers of farmers that are unprecedented.

"This is a great opportunity for many farmers to maximise sustainability and future-proof their business by reducing their input costs.

“We are determined to deliver on the Programme for Government target to reach 7.5% of land farmed organically, and key to this is the enhanced budget support for organics of €256m in our CAP Strategic Plan.”

Payment rates

The Organic Farming Scheme is an agri-environment measure under the Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Programme.

Drystock farmers entering into a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300 per hectare during the conversion period and up to €250 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

In addition, an annual participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400 per annum thereafter has been introduced to support organic farmers.

Package of measures

“Earlier this year I convened the Organic Strategy Forum and my department and I have listened and engaged with the farming community and stakeholders across the sector," Ms Hackett continued.

She said it is "particularly reassuring" to see support from farming organisations for organic farming.

"I have responded by securing an enhanced package of measures that will provide foundational support for those that join the scheme," Ms Hackett said.

"The most recent of these is the proposed increased rate in TAMS to 60% for organic farmers from January 1, 2023.

"Farmers who join the Organic Farming Scheme now have until Autumn 2023 to comply with organic livestock housing requirements, and so they have an opportunity to avail of this higher support rate."

She added that organic farmers will also have priority access to the new agri-environmental schemes, ACRES, which also opened for applications this week.