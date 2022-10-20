Global unrest shows importance of food security to Ireland and the EU

Falling food prices have been a striking feature of Irish consumer prices since at least 2010.
Between January 2010 and December 2020, average retail food prices declined by 10.1%, with poultry prices down by 17.6%, vegetable prices down by 9.2%, beef prices down by 3.4%, and pork down by 13.1%.
Milk prices declined by only 0.9%, hence dairying is the most profitable farming enterprise on an ongoing basis. Over the same period, average consumer prices increased by 7.1%.
The decline in food prices over that period reflected global trends to some extent, but the dramatic changes that occurred in the retail grocery market also contributed in a significant way.
In 2010, according to data from Kantar, the two discounters — Aldi and Lidl — accounted for 9.5% of the Irish retail grocery market. In August 2022, they controlled 26.1% of the market.
The discounters are clearly focused on value, and given their lean cost base, they can be very competitive on the price front, and of course in a very competitive grocery market, the competitors have to give chase. The mistaken policy of abolishing the Groceries Order prior to 2010 has also contributed.
The situation has turned around in a significant way since the beginning of 2021. Between January 2021 and August 2022, average retail food prices have increased by 10.6%, with pork prices up by 7.5%, poultry prices up by 17.5%, vegetable prices up by 4.1%, beef prices up by 10.2% and milk prices up by 23%.
The war in Ukraine and the impact on global food prices have been major factors, but climate change is also likely to be a contributor, as is the increase in the costs of doing business for primary producers, processors and retailers.
The trend in agricultural input prices is the stuff of nightmares. In the year to July, CSO data show that input costs for primary producers increased by 39.1%; with energy costs up by 51.3%; seed costs up by 12.5%; fertilisers up by 133.8% and feeding stuffs up by 34.2%. Over the same period, agricultural output prices increased by 28.4%; with cattle up by 16%; pigs up by 18.4%; sheep up by 15.5%; poultry up by 8.1%; vegetables up by 1.6%; and milk prices up by 51.1%. There is a significant gap in input and output price growth; but, of course, CAP payments do boost farmers’ incomes.
It is never easy to be definitive about anything in the world of politics, economics and finance, but in relation to food, one wonders if we are seeing a change. I do not know the answer.
However, the immediate outlook for global food supply does not look hectic, particularly if the wheat crop in Ukraine is as bad as could be expected and if poorer countries cut back on the use of fertiliser in rice production in particular, but agricultural production in general.
When combined with the impact that climate change is having on food production globally, one could certainly speculate that the days of cheap food are coming to an end. That is what logic would suggest, but many consumers are still hell-bent on cheap food.
A significant lesson that many countries, including Ireland, should learn is that energy security and food security should now be treated as a major strategic threat and opportunity.
We need to plough ahead aggressively with the development of renewable energies and nuclear has got to be explored.
On the food front, we have got to push the agenda for food security. Ireland is a country that has a natural advantage in producing many types of food.
We have a moderate climate; we normally get lots of rain at the right times; and there is a strong tradition of food production. It does not make sense from an economic, environmental or security perspective to be shipping food in from all corners of the earth.
Without our farmers we would be ‘hungry, naked and sober’ — or so a t-shirt that I recently purchased in California claims.