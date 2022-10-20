Global unrest shows importance of food security to Ireland and the EU

2022 is turning out to be like a year like no other.

After two years of Covid-related disruption, we thought we had seen it all, but the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine in February dispelled any possibility that life might return to a semblance of normality.

During 2021, inflation started to pick up as demand that had been repressed by Covid restrictions rebounded strongly around the world and came up against significant supply constraints.

Inflation was the result, but central bankers believed that as demand settled down during 2022 and as supply started to come back onstream, inflation would moderate again and little if anything would have to be done by central bankers on the interest rate front.

Farmer Oleksandr Zhuravsky checks the wheat in a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Efrem Lukatsky, AP

Unfortunately, the invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the underlying inflationary tendencies in a pretty dramatic fashion, and we are now experiencing the highest inflation rates in more than three decades in most countries.

Central bankers are responding aggressively on the interest rate front and are now clearly adamant that they will do whatever it takes to get inflation back under control, even if that means engineering economic recession and higher unemployment.

The European Central Bank increased interest rates from zero to 0.5% in July and a further 0.75% was added in September.

Rate rises to continue

Although there is now considerable uncertainty about how much higher rates will go in an environment where the Euro Zone economy is visibly slowing. However, it would probably be prudent to factor in at least a doubling of rates from here.

For the small open Irish economy, this very uncertain and challenging external background; the deterioration in the cost of living and the cost of doing business; and increasing interest rates are of deep concern.

To date, there is limited evidence that the external difficulties are having a significant impact, but some signs of stress are starting to emerge, in the consumer sector in particular, but greater business caution is also becoming more evident. Consumer confidence in September has fallen to the lows seen in 2008 and March 2020.

A popular food security awareness campaign tells us that people that would be ‘hungry, naked and sober’ without farm produce. Image: Courtesy of hutsonhillfarms.com

This is now starting to seep into a slowdown in consumer spending and what is definitely a much more cautious consumer. It seems inevitable that Irish growth will slow over the coming months.

Irish inflation in August stood at 8.7%, which admittedly was down from 9.1% the previous month due to lower oil prices. Of the 8.7% in August, Housing, Water, Electricity & Gas contributed 3.27%.

Transport contributed 2.02%; Restaurants and Hotels contributed 1.15%; and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages contributed 1.03%.

Higher oil and gas prices and considerable uncertainty about future energy supplies are undoubtedly the biggest contributors to inflation, but increasingly food price inflation is becoming a thing, which flies totally in the face of trends seen over the past couple of decades.

Food costs soaring after decades of falling prices

Falling food prices have been a striking feature of Irish consumer prices since at least 2010.

Between January 2010 and December 2020, average retail food prices declined by 10.1%, with poultry prices down by 17.6%, vegetable prices down by 9.2%, beef prices down by 3.4%, and pork down by 13.1%.

Milk prices declined by only 0.9%, hence dairying is the most profitable farming enterprise on an ongoing basis. Over the same period, average consumer prices increased by 7.1%.

The decline in food prices over that period reflected global trends to some extent, but the dramatic changes that occurred in the retail grocery market also contributed in a significant way.

In 2010, according to data from Kantar, the two discounters — Aldi and Lidl — accounted for 9.5% of the Irish retail grocery market. In August 2022, they controlled 26.1% of the market.

The discounters are clearly focused on value, and given their lean cost base, they can be very competitive on the price front, and of course in a very competitive grocery market, the competitors have to give chase. The mistaken policy of abolishing the Groceries Order prior to 2010 has also contributed.

The situation has turned around in a significant way since the beginning of 2021. Between January 2021 and August 2022, average retail food prices have increased by 10.6%, with pork prices up by 7.5%, poultry prices up by 17.5%, vegetable prices up by 4.1%, beef prices up by 10.2% and milk prices up by 23%.

Global unrest impacting local food prices

The war in Ukraine and the impact on global food prices have been major factors, but climate change is also likely to be a contributor, as is the increase in the costs of doing business for primary producers, processors and retailers.

The trend in agricultural input prices is the stuff of nightmares. In the year to July, CSO data show that input costs for primary producers increased by 39.1%; with energy costs up by 51.3%; seed costs up by 12.5%; fertilisers up by 133.8% and feeding stuffs up by 34.2%. Over the same period, agricultural output prices increased by 28.4%; with cattle up by 16%; pigs up by 18.4%; sheep up by 15.5%; poultry up by 8.1%; vegetables up by 1.6%; and milk prices up by 51.1%. There is a significant gap in input and output price growth; but, of course, CAP payments do boost farmers’ incomes.

It is never easy to be definitive about anything in the world of politics, economics and finance, but in relation to food, one wonders if we are seeing a change. I do not know the answer.

However, the immediate outlook for global food supply does not look hectic, particularly if the wheat crop in Ukraine is as bad as could be expected and if poorer countries cut back on the use of fertiliser in rice production in particular, but agricultural production in general.

When combined with the impact that climate change is having on food production globally, one could certainly speculate that the days of cheap food are coming to an end. That is what logic would suggest, but many consumers are still hell-bent on cheap food.

A significant lesson that many countries, including Ireland, should learn is that energy security and food security should now be treated as a major strategic threat and opportunity.

We need to plough ahead aggressively with the development of renewable energies and nuclear has got to be explored.

On the food front, we have got to push the agenda for food security. Ireland is a country that has a natural advantage in producing many types of food.

We have a moderate climate; we normally get lots of rain at the right times; and there is a strong tradition of food production. It does not make sense from an economic, environmental or security perspective to be shipping food in from all corners of the earth.

Without our farmers we would be ‘hungry, naked and sober’ — or so a t-shirt that I recently purchased in California claims.