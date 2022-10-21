Dairy emissions policy must be informed and flexible – not a rigid formula

It’s no exaggeration to say that farmers are almost ‘punch drunk’ at this stage as they try to come to terms and understand the deluge of regulation and ‘targets’ they are expected to understand and engage with.

Almost literally, each new day brings a new report — each with a slightly different emphasis, but with one overriding focus: the fixing in the public mind of our farming and agri-food sector as chief culprits in Ireland’s transgressions against the climate.

It is insidious and grossly unfair, but it has been effective. As soon as any debate on lowering emissions begins in the Irish media, mere seconds will elapse before one of the participating ‘commentators’ or — even worse — ‘activists’ takes aim at the farming communities and identifies us as the main problem and obstacle to environmental progress.

I suppose it makes for more entertaining radio and television and you’ll come up with snappier soundbites, but as a recipe for actually working out where we go and at what pace, it’s worse than useless.

I, and most farmers, are always particularly amused by the stress placed upon the word ‘feasible’, where that refers exclusively to environmental progress. Almost entirely absent from the debate is the reality that without economic feasibility, nothing else is possible.

If we don’t have economic feasibility, then we just can’t have social or demographic feasibility either, and those parts of Ireland where farming is not just an aspect of the economy, but actually the whole of the economy, will just stop and revert to some form of subsistence land-stewardship.

ICMSA has already calculated gross dairy farmer income in 2022 will exceed €4.25 billion; and as that goes into the wider rural economy, we can apply the standard multiplier of 1.6, giving us an approximate ‘milk motor’ of at least €6bn for the rural economy.

This is the sector in which nature itself has given Ireland a unique advantage; there is certainly no place in Europe and probably no other place in the world where perfect milk can be produced in commercial volumes in such a sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion.

If we start deliberately degrading that by, say, the kind of double-digit, year-on-year reduction envisaged by our airwaves most voluble ‘activists’, then we are going to start losing hundreds of millions in economic value very drastically and very quickly.

And it is outside the dairy farm gate that the effects will be felt most quickly: local contractors, local shops, local services, machinery, veterinarian, fertiliser, feeds, financial.

Perhaps that is what some of these commentators or ‘activists’ want, I don’t know. I’m absolutely certain it’s not what rural communities themselves want.

It’s no harm for us to be reminded of the fact that what is at stake in this current debate is nothing less than the economic viability of Ireland outside the cities and largest towns and the social, cultural and demographic viability of those rural communities — all of which depend on commercial farming.

None of this is to deny the realities or the extent of the challenge, but it is unfair, unworkable and itself unfeasible to expect the hundreds of thousands who depend upon agriculture and food production for their living to agree to a frankly impossible emissions reduction targets that will inevitably fatally wound their prospects and their communities.

Nor are farming communities fooled by the ‘crocodile tears’ shed by some politicians and activists on the threat to farming communities. We don’t want insincere expressions of sympathy; we want a much more considered and sophisticated view of the challenge from our elected representatives and policymakers. It is our right as Irish citizens and it’s a right that we are going to insist upon.

We also have a right to a degree of consistency and honesty. It is not acceptable for the Irish Government to insist repeatedly that there will be no compulsory reduction in herd numbers, while introducing changes to Nitrates usage that will have that exact effect.

That is dishonest and unworthy of them and, more to the point, it’s fooling no-one. Witnessing a government hiding behind word games and semantics is never edifying; and just on practical grounds, it’s the wrong policy. We already know that we can expect double-digit falls in agri emissions through the MACC system devised by Teagasc and other research and innovation is coming onstream all the time.

What we need is the flexibility and room to see where we can go harder or switch focus. That means a degree of elasticity that gives us the room to see what’s working and adjust accordingly.

Farming and agri-food in Ireland is already making the transition and we demand the right to check our progress before anyone announces that our farms and our communities are effectively finished.

Even as I write this, I can hear the media commentators and environmental activists warning loudly that ICMSA is just another lobbying group and one, moreover, that will have to be ‘confronted’.

Well, while we’re all in the mood for confrontation, I’d like to ask those same commentators when we can expect to hear them or the politicians break the news to the Irish public that the only absolutely indisputable fact about this transition that we are now embarked upon is that it will force the price of food upwards.

Years after we first pointed it out, we have still not heard a single Irish politician of any seniority tell the Irish public that this transition is going to mean — and much faster than people think — the end of the ‘Cheap Food’ system that was operated in Ireland and across the EU for decades.

That system was predicated on low prices for farmers that forced them into producing higher volumes. That will now work in reverse. People need to understand that and they need to be told it. Wait and see if you can hear anyone saying that. But don’t hold your breath.