Why food will be more expensive in the future

Jim Bergin, CEO of Tirlán, heads up one of Ireland’s biggest agri-food businesses — the €3bn co-op formerly known as Glanbia Ireland.

The firm’s 11,000 farmer members supply more than three billion litres of milk annually, How much grain???

The firm employs more than 2,100 people across 11 high-tech processing facilities and 52 agri-branches.

Food inflation

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Bergin explained that it seemed likely, unfortunately, that shoppers are destined for a new, more expensive future.

“Businesses have gone from having ‘just in time’ supply chains to ‘just in case’,” he said.

“There is buffering now. Disruption to shipping. It’s a new normal. Not the previous normal.” The firm has already had to raise prices for its retail and food service customers twice so far so far this year to cope with rising production costs – and expects to have to do more.

Pictured on the Teagasc stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois are Prof. Frank O'Mara, Teagasc Director, Dr Siobhan Kavanagh, Teagasc Signpost Programme, Sandra Hayes, Teagasc Tirlan Joint Programme, Dr Stan Lalor, Teagasc Director of Knowledge Transfer with Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

“We are very conscious of consumers and providing a vital source of nutrition,” Mr Bergin said.

“We have a €300m consumer business, and if it was the only business we have it would be a challenge. We can understand the plight of smaller and medium-sized businesses which are trying to survive, so we are very, very sensitive to price increases.”

Increased farm costs

“The biggest challenge for farmers is the price of their inputs for next spring and availability,” Mr Bergin said.

“Because, with the variation in price, the higher risk for the industry to bring in the product and not have it sold is a massive exposure – and therefore, that has to be addressed.” Looking ahead at international dairy markets, Mr Bergin said current markets were “incredibly variable”.

“It’s hard to look beyond a couple of months in this industry, even though we have to plan strategies in five years.

“The normal cycle has been, for years, you have a high followed by an equal and opposite low – that has been the commodity market operating perfectly. But now there are new events, and the more consistent event now is the environmental ethos and that is limiting and has caused a level of reduction across Europe.”

Mr Bergin also highlighted the fact that several climate events which have affected dairy production internationally.

“If you look at Oceania, US, Europe – the big exporters – are at least static, if not down, in milk production, so that’s one element,” he said.

“The second element then is that through Covid, supply chains became imperfect; they were seamless – you could guarantee supplies, now they are staggered – there are back-ups here and breaks there. So you have an imperfect supply chain now following years of a perfect supply chain.

“Then, there is trouble between the trading blocks mainly as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“You now have a breakdown in trade between Russia and Europe.

“Those factors – environmental constraints, imperfect supply chains and now disentanglement of supply chains.

“That’s all contributing to something that is more expensive.”

Unprecedented prices

“We’ve had an average base milk price of between 30 and 32c for the last 10 years,” Mr Bergin said.

“I think that in the developed world people can and will pay more because of those disruptions and because of the cost of production on farm.

“The trouble is that when you go to the developing world, and you have 71% of people living on less than $10 a day — what can they afford to pay?

“That equilibrium had found itself at 30-32c per litre, and it oscillated in and around that. Now the cost of production on farms is in and around 40c a litre.” However, he acknowledges that it’s unlikely that the price increases will be temporary.

The last correction in global dairy markets came as a result of supply increasing substantially on the back of very high prices while consumer demand pushed back.

“Now what you have are high prices – there will be a push back on demand. But on the supply side there is no reaction,” Mr Bergin said.

“Environment obligations, input prices, and climatic events have meant that supply overall has been curtailed.”

“You have that challenge, and if you take it over the run of a few years, is that going to remain the cost of production? And if it is, well then the new equilibrium has to be above that because farmers have to survive and the question then is what can you afford to pay and where does that meet in the future?

“I can give you the formula, but I can’t give you the answer.”

The cost of climate commitments

In many ways Tirlán has become an early pioneer for a low-carbon supply chain. The organisation has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and has set out a roadmap to be carbon net-zero by 2050, with a 30% absolute reductions by the end of this decade, and similar reductions in carbon intensity from milk production.

However, Mr Bergin said that achieving carbon neutrality will bring extra costs to producers – and these would also need to be paid for.

It means the current costs may not be the end of price increases for consumers.

“I struggle with the economic equation of the environmental side within the supply chain,” he said.

“A lot of it, within the areas that are commencing from an Irish point of view, need subsidisation (and have got it in Europe) to work.

“Now they can become efficient at scale, but fossil fuels, etc. are becoming more expensive through taxes.

“If the answer is that this works because the previous fuel sources are now becoming more expensive, and therefore the new one becomes are now competitive, it’s at a higher cost.

“So if it’s more expensive for a farmer to produce more food on his farm, then the whole environmental side will result in a step change in food cost.” Mr Bergin said the co-op was advising farmers to invest in technology which will improve the sustainability and efficiency of their farm.

“While they are in the current position, if they want to make an investment, they need to do it in sustainability – that’s clear,” he said.

“The second thing is that we always have reductions once demand pushes back and to prepare for that. But in the long-term, I don’t know.

“I believe in our farmers and they will react, but I do not know today where this thing will level out.”