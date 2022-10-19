Rachel Martin: Why an international approach to Avian influenza needs to take flight fast

It’s been six years since the first widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza took hold across Europe, yet the situation has only gone from bad to worse.

Once a seasonal threat to backyard and commercial flocks in continental Europe, the virus now appears to have a firm footing among our native wild birds, making it a year-round challenge for Irish flock keepers.

It’s particularly heart-breaking as many of these species are already endangered, with the virus yet another threat to their existence.

This itself makes a compelling reason why concerted effort needs to be made not just to reduce the risk to farmed birds, but also to reduce its spread among the wild bird population.

The announcement of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across the UK on Monday was not a surprise to anyone watching the spate of recent cases. Last weekend, I noted as many as 10 confirmed outbreaks in commercial flocks in just two days before I gave up counting.

Thankfully, there have been none yet in Ireland. The additional stretch of water grants us an extra buffer against the virus, but flock keepers here must not be lured into complacency.

This is also evidenced by the case confirmed this week at Castle Espie, a wetland reserve centre on the banks of Strangford Lough, Co Down, making the first case this season to be confirmed in kept birds on the island.

Of course, the biggest challenge with wild birds is the fact that many species migrate. Not only does this mean that a carrier can bring the disease thousands of kilometres away, but it also means that it’s hard for any one country to take responsibility.

It's also notoriously hard to capture a wild bird, but that does not mean that governments should not step up to the challenge as without any action at all this is a problem that will only get worse. Particularly given that concrete evidence is now emerging that the virus can be spread through water.

I read an interesting article in the Journal of Emerging Microbes this week, which outlined a study carried out in Germany to gauge the level of transmission through shared water.

The researchers used salt water with a pH to replicate the natural environment.

Worryingly, authors Ann Ahrens and her team concluded that even “astonishingly low” volumes of the virus - at levels so low they were not picked up by PCR testing - were able to infect mallard ducks when dispersed in bathing water.

It highlighted how one infected bird can very quickly infect multiple others and also underlines the critical importance of high levels of biosecurity across all sizes of poultry enterprises. Whether you have four hens or 40,000, because of how the virus spreads it means one outbreak could lead to many, many others.

Some countries have even begun to look towards vaccination. However, this then makes it difficult to carry out surveillance testing and can cause barriers to trade.

Vaccines would also need to be cheap enough to be used across entire commercial flocks and would need to be able to protect against the multiple strains of the virus that exist.

However, for our free-range flocks, it might be hard to see an alternative. They already have much higher operating costs and housing birds for prolonged periods, as was necessary last year (and will likely be necessary again this year) means huge changes to the underlying principles of how they operate.

Last year, these islands saw the worst incursion of HPAI to date, but we do not want history to show that this was only the beginning.

Protect your flock