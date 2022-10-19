Tirlán announces price for September milk

Tirlán has become the latest processor to confirm its price for September milk, announcing that it will pay its suppliers a base price of 51.08c per litre, unchanged from the previous month.

It said that a total of 58.08c per litre (including VAT) for September milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein will be paid to suppliers, an increase of 0.5c per litre on the August milk price.

This price consists of the base price; an increase in the input support payment of 0.5c per litre to 6.5c per litre on all milk supplied in September, including volumes in fixed milk price schemes; and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre.

The Tirlán total price for September creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 62.96c per litre.

This includes the sustainability action payment and input support payment.

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that European dairy market prices remain at a premium to global levels, but there have been some signs of easing on some products in recent weeks.

"Consumer sentiment is being closely monitored due to the inflationary environment," Mr Murphy said.

"We remain conscious of the high cost of farm inputs through the winter period which is reflected in our increased support today.

"The board will continue to monitor the situation on a monthly basis."

August milk statement mailing issue

Mr Murphy also issued an apology on behalf of the co-op "for the upset caused to many suppliers" by the recent issue with the August milk statement mailing.

Tirlán previously launched an investigation after milk suppliers were sent wrong milk statements.

"We would like to thank our suppliers for their cooperation in the swift retrieval of statements. A full review of procedures was immediately implemented," Mr Murphy continued.

"The September milk statement will issue in the coming days, both online and via mail.”

Fixed milk prices

The board of Tirlán said that it is "acutely aware" of the impact of high farm input costs on suppliers with large volumes of milk contracted under fixed milk price schemes.

The board has confirmed an agri input support payment of 6.5c per litre will continue to be paid for the remainder of 2022 and for the first quarter of 2023.

This is subject to dairy markets continuing to perform at current high levels and input prices remaining elevated.

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, the board will confirm the level of support payment to be made for the second quarter of 2023, Tirlán said.

As a result, the total level of support for suppliers in fixed milk price schemes will amount to approximately €22m in 2022.

In addition, Tirlán has confirmed the current fixed price support scheme, which was announced in March, will remain open for applications from qualifying suppliers until December 1.

The scheme applies to farmers with over 35% of their milk supply in fixed schemes.

It offers suppliers the option of increasing the price received on the qualifying volumes in 2022 to 40c per litre.

A price of 38c per litre applies for 2023 and 2024 for the committed volumes.

In addition, participating suppliers will continue to receive the input support payment.