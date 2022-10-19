Weather warnings: Mind yourself, your cows and your ground

Irish farmers are being reminded to take heed of weather warnings and be aware of the risks posed by adverse weather events, as several counties come under orange and yellow rain warnings, issued this week by Met Éireann.

Met Éireann had warned of heavy rain with thunderstorms, which could lead to localised flooding and disruption, particularly in the south and east.

Irish Farmers’ Association Munster regional chairman and dairy farmer Harold Kingston told the Irish Examiner that the warnings “are there for a reason: it’s significant”.

"Because of that, it’s a case of taking heed of it, and realise there’s a risk to livestock, a risk to yourself," he said.

“The reality of climate change is that we will be facing more storms and more sudden bursts of rain so it’s not just about shifting seasons and so on, it’s about the fact that rainfall amounts when they do come, tend to be coming in big bursts.

“We’re used to rain in Ireland, we’re used to wind in Ireland, but it seems to be coming in bursts rather than your normal Irish weather.”

Mr Kingston said he hadn’t planned on bringing the cows in at night for at least another two weeks.

However, because of the conditions that had been forecast for Tuesday night, they went into the cubicle house that night.

“Ground conditions are actually quite good relatively speaking, but the rain that came Sunday was very severe,” he said.

“But, ground conditions by the following morning were fine again, so I moved the cows into a fresh piece on Sunday night, and very little damage was done as a result then.

“The thing about my area is we probably don’t have as much grass in the fields this year as we had other years because of the drought and the fact that the drought lasted longer than normal in terms of the time of year.

“Because of that, it’s easy to damage ground, and if you damage ground, then you’re going to be into difficulty for next spring because the grass won't grow next spring either.”

He said it was important to remember that by putting cows into housing during periods of expected heavy rain, you’re not only minding them, but you’re also “minding the grass for next spring”.

Mr Kingston added that those working in remote areas should make an extra effort to watch out for others.

“It is a case of working together on these things and keeping an eye out," he said.