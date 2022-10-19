INHFA expands in Munster with new branches set up

Two new branches of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association have been set up in Munster.

At a meeting at the Top of Coom on Monday night, a branch to represent the Kerry-West Cork region was set up, and on Tuesday night, a West Kerry branch was established at a meeting in Dingle.

Noel Kelly was elected president of the branch covering the Kerry-West Cork region.

Meanwhile, John Joe Fitzgerald was elected chairman of the West Kerry branch. He is the former vice chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association's Kerry branch.

Mr Fitzgerald said that there has been “no real representation here up to now, especially with hill farming” in his locality.

“The biggest motivation to get the branch started up here is for the next generation coming up, that we have a branch in West Kerry of an organisation that knows where we’re coming from and understands the type of farming we do here,” he said.

“How can we encourage the youth to take up hill farming? We’re talking about the bees and the birds being an endangered species but what about the hill farmers? They're endangered too.

“If I can help somewhere along the line to motivate the youth, if I can motivate them to go hill farming, I’d be quite happy then.

“I have five kids at home, I would like a future for them to be in West Kerry.”

Hill and extensive farming systems

A range of issues were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting at Dingle Mart, from wool, to organic farming, to agri-environmental schemes.

By and large, “most the farmers would be from the hill or would be involved in hill and extensive farming systems”, INHFA national president Vincent Roddy said.

“We could have spent all night talking about ACRES [Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme],” Mr Roddy told the Irish Examiner.

“There’s still an awful level of confusion about this, it’s a complicated scheme.

“Another issue is the nature restoration [law], effectively it is a land grab, they’re looking to rewet, and they’re looking on the hills for effectively a rewilding programme, it’s a big issue.”

He told the meeting that the EU nature restoration law was one of the “most frightening” pieces of legislation he has seen come from Brussels.

Mr Roddy added that the association is looking to expand further in Co Kerry, along with looking at counties such as Wicklow and Waterford.

Viable farm

Attending the meeting was a local farmer Tomás Malone, who farms three miles from Dingle town, and who told the Irish Examiner that his farm is a “good farm, but a small farm”.

One of his biggest concerns is climate and the legislation around that. He said he is willing to make any changes needed on the farm to become compliant, but that it has to result in him having a “viable farm”.

“I’m doing great for the climate already just farming the way I am,” he said.

“At the moment, they’re pushing things down our throats.

“I have no voice. That’s why I’m here, a new farming organisation for the area, I’ll give them a chance.”

He said he “can’t afford to be beef farming”, and sold those animals “because I couldn’t put food on the table with it”.

“We see the price of meal and that. At the moment, we’ve had a good enough summer of growth, but if we had a bad summer, and a bad winter, that’s when the crisis will hit. A lot of farmers will go out business,” Mr Malone said.

For Mr Malone and other sheep farmers, another big issue is to do with wool.

“They need to find a use for the wool, it’s a natural resource that farmers have and they’re dumping it at the moment. There’s no urgency to do anything about it,” he added.