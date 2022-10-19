ACRES opens for applications

Farmers' applications to ACRES can be submitted by their advisors up to the closing date of November 21. 
Mr McConalogue said he wants ACRES to "deliver for farm families, as well as the environment".

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 14:35
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has formally opened the €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

This builds on the opening of the system in September for the preparation of the plans by advisers.

Formally opening the new agri-environment scheme, Mr McConalogue said: “I am pleased to formally open ACRES and to allow farmers' applications be submitted. 

"This ambitious scheme delivers for both our environmental priorities and to support farm family incomes. 

"As contracts are to begin on January 1, 2023, and to help prepare as much work as possible in advance, my department has trained advisors and published a significant amount of information to guide both farmers over the last few months. 

"Almost 700 advisors have access to the system with over 3,200 Farm Sustainability Plans already drafted and ready for submission."

Deliver for farm families

ACRES, which forms part of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027, has been designed to "contribute significantly to achieving improved biodiversity, climate, air, and water quality outcomes, through both multi-functional prescription and results-based actions", the department said.

Noting the commitment of €1.5 billion to ACRES over its duration, the largest amount ever committed to an agri-environment scheme, Mr McConalogue added:

“I secured funding in the recent budget to facilitate the intake of 30,000 participants in this tranche of ACRES. 

"This equates to a significant amount of money as the maximum annual payment to a participant in ACRES general is up to €7,311 while a participant in the ACRES co-operation approach could receive up to €10,500 in a given year. 

"I encourage all farmers and advisors to seriously look at the scheme before the closing date on November 21."

Farming
Latest

