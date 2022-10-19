Putin up food prices, who is really to blame?

A look back at the last decade’s price history of what we might consider the staples of Irish household’s food shops can tell us a great deal.

It is revealing in that it shows almost no price movements in the last decade. That would seem to be proof of food’s disconnection from any inflationary movement in wider Irish economy – certainly from income and property, the two customary barometers of inflation in the domestic context.

Retail food prices fixed at artificially low levels

Farmers would argue that this demonstrable disconnect from even the very modest costs inflation we experienced a decade ago in the aftermath of the 2009 crash bears out their conviction that consumer prices have been set at an artificially low level by the retail corporations with any input inflation involved in production to be borne by the primary-producers or by the processors.

Pat McCormack, president of ICMSA, is categoric: “We have looked at the prices of beef, bread, butter, milk and ham and cheddar over the last decade and there’s just no doubt about it. We can see that, until the latter half of last year and up to this point, there’s no corresponding rise in retail price to match any input inflation experienced by the farmers actually producing the food.

Bord Bia's data shows that 10% of grocery shoppers in Ireland feel that the cost of beef in-store is "too expensive" and that they are opting for other proteins where there are more promotions. Picture: iStock

“A pound of butter was €2.77 in January 2012, in July 2021 it was €2.94. The price of full-fat milk and cheddar actually fell over the decade! Name one other item or service in Ireland that fell over that 10-year period,” he challenged.

“What we think is happening this year is that the global price of commodities actually exerts an inflationary effect that overcomes the ‘bullying’ of the corporate retailers who have been either using household staples as a loss-leader or ‘bricking-off’ their own margins and pushing all the costs back onto the farmers and suppliers. In normal conditions, that has worked and the only people out of pocket are the farmers.

“When we complain and ask the policymakers to insist that the retailers pay us a fair margin, the corporate retailers have just pointed out that if they pay the farmers a fair price then food prices will have to go up. Unhappy customers, unhappy voters. Politicians have got the message and basically have allowed the corporate retailers to set the market: dictate low prices backwards to the farmers and sell at low prices to their customers.

“This has led to the present situation where we are starting to hear cries of alarm over rising food prices and a small degree of panic is starting to set in as people see, for instance, butter going from €3.10 in January 2022 to €3.52 by July or a kilo of cheddar going from €9.01 to €9.98 over the same period,” said Mr McCormack.

Realistic food retail prices

The ICMSA President is adamant that what consumers are experiencing now is not the retail price of food racing ahead from its ‘normal’ levels, but actually the discomfort of being asked to pay the real costs of their food – free from the suppressive and self-interested power of the corporate retailers.

“This is actually the key realisation: food prices may have risen a little dramatically in the last year or 18 months. But the figures are there for anyone to see: the price of a kg of cheddar is actually down on its January 2012 price. I hear people complaining about the price of beef, but as of last July beef was around €11.99 per kg. In January 2012, it was €11.26.

A decade of static food prices.

“We’d ask consumers to ask themselves whether they think honestly that the costs of producing that beef stayed the same for a decade. We can tell them very firmly that it did not. The difference is that today the pressure of international commodity inflation means that it’s no longer possible for those further along the supply chain to just turn around to the farmers and tell us that we are going to have to carry the cost for everyone else. We were told for years to just ‘suck it up’ if we wanted to keep our food on their shelves. That’s changed and from now on everyone – including the consumers – will have to pay the real cost of their food.”

McCormack is confident that what he called “the old racket” of systematic under-pricing of food will not be coming back any time soon. In support of this belief, he cites the disturbance in dairy markets in 2008 and makes the connection to the US decision at that time to aggressively pursue options around alternative energy, with bioethanol being the federally favoured choice.

“We saw a deliberate switch to cereals from which bioethanol could be extracted and you had massive investment in American cereal heartlands towards this possible bioenergy source. Two things happened: firstly, the advent of fracking completely undercut the ethanol options and rendered moot all the investment and planning that had gone into the ethanol bioenergy.

“The second thing was the shortage of cereals directly affected numbers on American farms and feedlots and notably spiked milk and beef prices for the next year. What that tells us is that the policy and funding around energy is so massive that it overwhelms normal inflation insulation between sectors. When energy moves then everything moves – and food is going to be no different,” he said.

ICMSA argues that retailers failing to give farmers a fair price helps explain why a pound of butter cost €2.77 in January 2012, only reaching €2.94 by July 2021.

The feeling within the state’s specialist dairy farmer organisation is that Putin’s war is going to drastically accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels — a move that was already underway. That is going to mean ‘a pedal to the metal’ policy on renewables and low carbon energy generation and that is going to mean massive and unprecedented investment in new energy sources.

“We think that in energy terms you are looking at something of the order of the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after the devastation of the Second World War. An investment of that order that actually changes the whole context that will – possibly temporarily – mean that the old pricing structure and the powers that rested with particular parts of the supply chain – corporate retailers, for example – will be suspended while the new energy systems come, possibly literally, ‘on stream’.

“We think that the new system is going to means that specific items like food will no longer be ‘subsidised to bankruptcy’ by the primary producers at the demand of either the retailers or the consumers.

“Everyone is going to have to get used to it. Despite what the more excitable and ideological politicians might claim, this is not and never has been profiteering – this is what it cost to produce that food and farmers will no longer have to put up with people or retail executives telling them that they don’t feel like paying it. Energy and Sustainability will be the dominant voices in the new pricing structure – not market share or retail margins – and that’s as it should be.”