“Parity of consideration” for food security and emissions

In my position, I meet and discuss with very many parties and people representing every angle to the current debates around food, the environment and future interaction.

While I must be careful not to overstate the case, it is becoming increasingly obvious that attitudes are undergoing a change and that there is a growing realisation that environment and emissions policies will have to be adjusted to take account of the growing awareness around the threats to — and innate vulnerability of — our food security and food supply.

Fixed targets around emission reductions and downgrading of commercial farming that were announced by the Government with as much confidence as ignorance as recently as June are running up against the reality of double-digit food inflation and genuine and well-founded fears around food production and supply.

Pat McCormack, President of ICMS: 'We have been saying for 20 years now that this system was broken and unworkable.'

We detect a new awareness amongst the politicians that just announcing plans and targets that will drastically reduce commercial farming - and therefore food volumes — without any corresponding consideration for sufficient availability of affordable food is not going to be the painless simple process that the more deluded thought it was going to be.

ICMSA derives no satisfaction from the discomfort of those with whom we have been debating for years now, but the record will show that we have repeatedly pointed out that the transition from the era of ‘Cheap Food’ to the new basis of low emissions and increased sustainability simply could not be the casual and cost-free exercise that its proponents claimed.

Retailers can’t sustain the illusion of ‘Cheap Food’

Consumers have become absolutely used to underpaying for their food and politicians have become too afraid of the retail corporations to challenge them on this utterly unrealistic model that was predicated on greater volumes from the farmer / primary producers for lower and lower margins at the behest of the retailers.

It’s a matter of profound regret that it’s take a brutal war of invasion — amongst other factors — to show how right we were. But it is now undeniable that we are moving to a new paradigm and even the most deluded must see that the fantasy where people insisted that they wanted the highest standard of food produced to the highest standard of environmental sustainability but with the costs for that to be borne exclusively by the farmer primary-producers is not tenable.

As ICMSA has stated ad nauseum here and elsewhere: This transition to low-emissions farming and food production is going to cost an astronomical mind-boggling amount and everyone — everyone — is going to have to pay something.

As a percentage of their net income, the average Irish family has been spending half of what their parents spent 30 years ago on food. The corporate retailers were able to sell food cheaply by the simple and ruthless expedient of wiping out the margins of the farmer, the primary producer behind them in the supply-chain.

When we farmers complained to the state that we were being abused and being wiped out, the retailers simply threatened rising prices and unhappy voters and the politicians folded like the paper napkins available in Aisle Five. Farmers learned the lessons and we won’t be caught like that again. We carried everyone through the 30 years of ‘Cheap Food’, we can’t carry them into the new farming and food system and nor should we.

As farmers in the EU transition to low-emissions farming and food production, costs will continue to spiral, raising prices for everyone. The picture shows a herd of Friesian cattle grazing by the Galtee mountains, Glen of Aherlow, Co Tipperary. Picture: Getty

It’s important that we understand that I’m not trying to deny the need to change and transition to the lower emissions system. No-one disputes the need for progress on emissions — ICMSA certainly does not.

But we urge everyone, whether in the Commission, the European Parliament, or the Irish Government, to pause for a minute and begin to ‘join the dots’ on where these really punitive restrictions on commercial family farms are going to leave us in terms of food production and feeding our populations.

It’s just not realistic to imagine that attacking commercial farming in the way we are seeing in Ireland — and the deliberate exclusion of commercial farmers from the much-trumpeted ACRES environmental scheme is a perfect example — will not have a profound effect on food production in volumes and then, consequently, in terms of price to consumers.

No-one can say that they weren’t told, because it’s a very basic sequence and ICMSA is going to insist that everyone acknowledge that they see where the present policy of attacking commercial farming is going to inevitably bring us. Not the least of the delusions undermining serious debate about the interaction between lower emissions food production and food prices is the myth that this year’s remarked-upon food inflation is a temporary product pf Putin’s War and that prices will fall back to previous levels when — and if — that conflict ends. That is not going to be the case; this is going to be the ‘new normal’.

Consumers are not paying inflated prices for food; they are actually paying the real cost of the food they consume. It only seems inflated because they have been underpaying for 30 years.

Once we accept that simple and irrefutable fact, we can move to more productive matters. But we have to first accept that recent events have shown that the completely over-simplistic version of food and the environment that was unquestioningly accepted by too many is now already throwing up problems every bit as serious as the ones it was designed to solve.

There will have to be a parity of consideration given to the complex issues around food supply and security if we are to avoid crippling food inflation and the increasing possibility of outright food shortages.