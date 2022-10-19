Farm Finance: As the LPT deadline approaches, here's what you need to know

The liability date for Local Property Tax (LPT) is November 1 each year. This means that your property is liable for LPT for 2023 if it is a residential property on November 1, 2022.

Many homeowners elect to pay their LPT in March by direct debit but that payment is due based on the property’s status as on November 1.

Historically, certain houses - such as those in so-called ‘ghost estates’, new builds, including one-off houses built between 2013 and 2020 - were exempted from the LPT charge but those houses came into the charge for LPT last year.

For houses built in the past year or so and became habitable since November last year and November 1 this year, the property will need to be registered with on Revenue’s Local Property Tax system and a self-declaration made of the value band to which the property fits.

Registration can be completed by contacting the LPT via ‘Myenquiries’ and providing details of the property completion date, value and Eircode.

Revenue will then issue a property ID and pin number, which can be used to log in to the dedicated LPT website.

The ‘Myenquiries’ facility is available on Revenue’s ‘Myaccount’ system. Many PAYE taxpayers will be familiar with the ‘Myaccount’ website run by Revenue where an employee can adjust their tax credits and change their credits and tax band when switching employments.

If online registration as described above is a bit overwhelming, Revenue also facilitates phone calls through their LPT helpline (017383626) and can be contacted alternatively via email at lpt@revenue.ie.

Some properties which were liable for the LPT in November 2022 may not be liable for the LPT in 2023, with exemptions available where a house has become uninhabitable or is uninhabited due to the homeowner's long-term occupation within a hospital or nursing home, and is vacant as a result.

When it comes to valuing a property which is newly registered, in most cases the property owner will have a pretty reliable knowledge of what their property is worth, but if in doubt Revenue suggests using its interactive valuation tool, which will give an indication of the average value of houses in your area.

You can also use publicly available databases such as the Property Registrations Services Authority (PRSA), which shows the value of all residential property sales in the country with the more recent data being of most relevance. As an alternative option, a homeowner can engage the services of an auctioneer or valuer.

When you value your property, you should include the value of lands and other buildings associated with your property including a yard, garden or patio, driveway or parking space, garage, shed or greenhouse. For farmers, farm buildings adjacent to the house would not normally be included in such a valuation.

For property owners who have the property already registered for Local Property Tax in November 2021 and continue to own it, the November deadline is effectively a redeclaration that the property is still within your ownership and the payment method by which the homeowner wishes to settle their LPT liability.

A wide range of payment options is available including; Single payment in full, debit or credit card, Annual Debit Instruction taken one per year in March, phased instalments by monthly direct debit or deduction at source from your salary, pension, Department of Social Protection payment or Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine payment.

Payments can also be made at An Post and other payment service providers. For farmers and other self-employed persons, particular care should be taken that their LPT is paid and filed.

Where a self-employed person files, an income tax return and their LPT liability for the previous year is not paid before the filing of their income tax return an automatic 10% surcharge applies to the income tax liability for the year.

An accountant or tax agent linked to a self-employed person's income tax profile on Revenue’s system will not automatically have access to their client's Local Property Tax profile, Revenue require separate authorisation to grant such access.

As such, self-employed homeowners should in the first instance take responsibility for ensuring their LPT is up to date, but do reach out to your accountant or tax agent if you are struggling with the process.