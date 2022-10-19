Processors hold milk prices 

Processors have held prices for September milk.

The latest processor to announce its price is Dairygold, maintaining the September milk price at 57.5c per litre.

Carbery has also maintained its milk price for September at the same level as August.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops: Bandon; Barryroe; Drinagh; and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for September of 57.2c per litre, inclusive of VAT and 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery stated that whilst dairy markets are expected to remain stable in the near term, the business continues to monitor the impact that the current global economic challenges are having on demand for dairy produce.

Earlier this week, Kerry Group announced it will pay a base price of 56c per litre for September milk supplies, which remains unchanged from the month before.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for September, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 66.19c per litre.

Kerry Group also said an ex-gratia payment of 2c per litre at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat will be made on milk volumes supplied under fixed-price contracts in September.

Ongoing economic volatility

Lakeland Dairies also announced this week that it has maintained the current milk price level for September.

In the Republic of Ireland, it has maintained the price of 58.85c per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of VAT, introduced in August recognising the rising costs of all farm inputs and payable for all suppliers, including fixed-price contracts.

On average, the Lakeland Dairies payout will be 67.45c per litre for September milk.

All fixed-price contracts will receive an 8c per litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5c per litre input support payment.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained the price of 47.5p per litre.

This includes an input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

On average, Lakeland Dairies will pay out 49.51p per litre for September milk in Northern Ireland including adjustments for constituents and quality, and volume bonuses and zero cartage charges.

All fixed-price contracts will receive a 7p per litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5p per litre input support payment.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said that global dairy markets continue to reflect ongoing economic volatility, including inflation, and concerns relating to energy pricing and the overall cost of living.

Asian market demand has also softened further.

Consumer sentiment is generally less assured than heretofore, trending towards reduced demand for higher-priced product categories and consequent ongoing effects on market prices, the spokesperson added.

Worried about the future

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association dairy chairman Noel Murphy said that farmers are hoping the milk price will hold until the start of spring.

"There is a bit of consumer resistance going to kick in when prices start to increase over the next few months, but we'd be confident the price will hold," Mr Murphy told the Irish Examiner.

"This month we would have expected it to go up a cent, but we'd still be happy enough."

He described it as being an "exceptional year" for milk price, "but when you look at where the costs have gone, the price is pretty substantial and there doesn't seem to be any sign of it coming back".

Dairy farmers have had a "good year, but they'd be worried about where the future is going to go, and the costs that are there".

"The commodity prices could come back a lot quicker than the cost of inputs, that's what the worry would be," Mr Murphy said.

"It's a very volatile market."