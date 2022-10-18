Suppliers to the factories taking home €400 to €600 less on a load of finished animals

Beef prices at the factories have been dealt another blow this week, one of the heaviest for the season so far, with a cut in prices across the range.

Not a lot has changed in the world markets or in the supermarkets for beef since last week, but suppliers to the factories are taking home €400 to €600 less on a load of finished animals supplied to the processors compared to a week ago.

The factories' quoted prices have been reduced by 5-10 cents/kg across the range of categories this week on the back of the largest weekly intake year to date for last week when more than 40,000 head went through the gates at the factories.

Compared to last year the intake for last week was up by just over 4,000 head as more finishers moved to get ahead of the looming loss of bonus on animals going over 30 months of age and the risk of deteriorating weather on the heavier type soils.

Anticipating at least the same or even slightly more intake for this week, following the deluge of rain across the south of the country over the weekend, the processors were in a dominant position when quoting their prices for this week on Monday.

Slashing the prices was a low risk of resulting in piling pressure on the processors to get sufficient stock giving the swing of the pendulum of factors against the summer finishers off grass, of which supply is now eased back.

The result has been a quoted base of 455 cents/kg for steers. The word is that it's very difficult to get above the quote with the processors quite happy to walk away if they don't get them at their offer.

The quote for heifers has dropped to 460 cents/kg. Again, it is a "take it or we are not interested" attitude from the factories for the heifers.

The trend is the same for the cows with R-grade cows being quoted at 440 cents/kg and suppliers of quality lots and larger numbers negotiating for up to 450 cents/kg although demand remains constant for a good intake of cows.

The young bulls are coming out as the best category resisting the trend. While the numbers of young bulls remain low the price for R's is holding at 460-470 cents/kg and giving their superior performance compared to steers, they are currently the better return category.

As mentioned above the intake at the factories last week set a new high for 2022 at 40,437, which was just shy of 4,000 more than for the same week last year.

All categories showed the upward movement with steers up by just over 2,000 head and heifers increased by around 800 head. The supply included 19,086 steers, 10,936 heifers, 7,900 cows and 2,005 young bulls.