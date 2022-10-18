Autumn series of webinars to focus on rural crime prevention, and farmer wellbeing 

An autumn series of webinars to be held over the coming weeks will focus on the topics of rural crime prevention, and farmer health and wellbeing.

According to Irish Farmers' Association farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle, these webinars are an opportunity for farm families to familiarise themselves with practical measures to prevent crime on their farms and in their homes, along with preventing mental health difficulties this winter.

The first webinar on crime prevention will take place on Monday, October 24, at 8pm.

Attendees will hear from guest speakers Barry Carey, IFA crime prevention officer; sergeant Graham Kavanagh, crime prevention officer, Laois Offaly Division; and Fred Flynn, branch manager, FBD.

“Farms can be dark and secluded places in the autumn and winter months, and can prove an inviting target for criminals," Ms Doyle said.

"Our guest speakers will speak about how being proactive about farm security will help to guard your farm and possessions, act as a deterrent to criminals, and give you extra peace of mind."

Farmer health and wellbeing

The webinar on farmer health and wellbeing will take place on Tuesday, November 1, at 8pm.

“Farmers’ physical and mental health are often pushed to one side as the important tasks of managing a busy farm take over," Ms Doyle said.

"Winter on the farm can be challenging so it is very important that we prepare our body and mind to be winter-ready."

Guest speakers on the night will include: Diana van Doorn, Centre for Men’s Health at Carlow IT; Tomás Russell, assistant professor of agricultural extension and innovation, UCD; and Lorcan Brennan, training and resource development manager, Men’s Development Network.