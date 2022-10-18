Rising food prices: Just a blip or here to stay?

Dr Kevin Hanrahan, of Teagasc, looks at the many factors impacting farmgate and wholesale food prices. He talks to John Daly.

Going back well over 20 years, Ireland has enjoyed an extended period of low-cost stability in relation to food retail prices.

Historically, it has been a very low inflation environment in relation to food.

“According to data going back to the late 1990s, we have been earning more income, and the share spent on food over that period has steadily declined,” explains Dr Kevin Hanrahan, Head of Teagasc’s Rural Economy Development Programme.

“In fact, the only upward blip in food spending happened during Covid-19, mainly because there were few other options to spend money on, and then went back down again as the pandemic subsided.”

Dr Hanrahan studied economics at Trinity College and has a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the University of Missouri.

His research is mainly focused on the development and use of partial equilibrium models of Irish and EU agriculture and their use in the analysis of the impact of changes in policy.

“As consumers, we have gotten used to flat and declining prices paid for our food, which has been generally the case across the EU over the past two decades.”

But then the story get more complicated, particularly in Ireland’s case as a major producer and net exporter of food.

“Like most countries these days, we both import and export a mixed bag of various commodities. The evolution of prices that retailers trading in Ireland pay — be they British, German or whatever — is largely determined by prices on the general European market. In effect, we are either buying commodities from other parts of Europe or selling goods into those markets.”

Dairy prices will continue to rise, but a series of factors make it hard to predict by how much.

In a small open economy such as Ireland, prices are determined by the markets we export to or import from.

“Essentially, prices are determined by the European market, and in many cases of certain commodities, by the world market. Butter, for instance, which has seen a dramatic increase in price over the last 12 months, is not happening because there is a shortage in the EU, but rather because there is a shortage of dairy fats globally, relative to demand. The world price of butter has gone through the roof, and as Ireland is one of the big players in the world butter market, has seen farmgate prices for butter and milk having gone up dramatically.”

As opposed to this, the price of milk has not been affected by the same upward spiral, Dr Hanrahan points out: “Milk is not a traded good as such, and is not an export item due to its bulky weight. The price we pay as consumers in the shops for liquid milk is largely determined by what goes on in Ireland, simply because it is not a traded product.

"For that reason, the story on liquid milk is different to that of other internationally traded commodities, it is very flat and doesn’t respond to the outside factors affecting other products.”

The commercial behaviour of retailers is another factor affecting the price of milk, particularly in the area of ‘below cost selling’ — a common practice within the trade.

“There is nothing illegal about this, when the retailers buy the product at so much per litre, and then, to entice people into their shop, sell it for prices less than they paid for it.”

A stylistic fact about Irish agriculture and food is that it is ‘hyper export orientated’ — as Dr Hanrahan points out.

“It shocks Europeans who come to Ireland to discover that over 90% of what we produce in terms of beef or dairy output is exported off the island. It is not the same situation in countries like Spain, Italy or France, where it is unusual to find non-national products on their supermarket shelves. Often, in fact, you will find they have goods on shelves that are particular to that very region within the country.

"In Ireland, the opposite is the case — the vast majority of what we produce we never consume. In fact we never have. It has been the case going right back a hundred years where cattle were walked through the centre of Dublin to waiting ships taking them to foreign markets.

"Similarly, a century ago the butter market in Cork was setting the world price of butter. We have always been an export-orientated country, and what affects the price that we pay in our shops is determined by what happens in those external markets we sell into.”

While there may be an element of that old phrase — ‘eaten bread is soon forgotten’ — in the minds of Irish consumers grappling with constantly rising prices at present, Dr Hanrahan does underline the difficulty in forecasting what may happen next.

“It is uncertain where those farmgate or wholesale food prices will go — certainly they have gone up, no question about that. But really what people are asking is, where does it go from here? Inflation has risen by 10%, but how much further will it have risen by this time next year.”

Much will depend on how the war in Ukraine evolves and whether the opening up of Ukrainian exports by sea will continue, he believes: “My own feeling is that it will take us a while to get back to the world of zero or negligible inflation we experienced for the last twenty years in consumer food prices.

"One of the key underlying factors that drives agricultural prices at the farmgate is energy costs, a key input in the business of farming and the use of fertilisers within the sector. We have shifted to a higher point in terms of energy costs, and as long as that pertains we will have elevated food production costs. All of that will ultimately impact on the prices consumers pay off the shelves of their local retailer.”