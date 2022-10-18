Sustainable fertiliser training course for agri-professionals launched

Teagasc, in collaboration with the ICOS Skillnet and the fertiliser industry, has developed the 20-hour blended training course.
Sustainable fertiliser training course for agri-professionals launched

Eamonn Farrell, ICOS; Sheila Quinn, Teagasc ConnectEd manager; Mark Plunkett, Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist; Seamus Kearney, Teagasc Signpost; and Billy Goodburn, ICOS Skillnet. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 12:29
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A new sustainable fertiliser training course for professionals in the agriculture sector has been launched.

Teagasc, in collaboration with the ICOS Skillnet and the fertiliser industry, has developed a 20-hour blended training course for professionals involved in the sale, purchasing and advice relating to fertilisers. 

The purpose of this course is to develop the awareness of participants in the areas of sustainable fertiliser use, soil nutrition, Irish and EU legislation, farm nutrient planning, and practical fertiliser use on the farm.

Attending the launch, Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist Mark Plunkett said that he welcomes the opportunity to provide this training to the fertiliser industry "as we all work together to reduce gaseous emissions from Irish agriculture".

"The training is delivered by Teagasc experts through the Teagasc ConnectEd programme which delivers training and knowledge programmes to businesses and professionals working with the agri-food sector," he added. 

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Speaking at the launch, Eamonn Farrell of ICOS said that there are 13 co-ops and over 30 employees participating in the inaugural programme.

He said this "demonstrates the firm commitment by the sector to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving water quality". 

"The involvement of Teagasc and the fertiliser association has been key to the design of a programme that will be of huge benefit to co-ops and in turn their farmer members and customers," Mr Farrell added.

Teagasc Signpost Sustainability Week is currently taking place.

The theme of Sustainability Week 2022 is 'Farming for a Better Future', with a series of public in-person and virtual events taking place. 

More in this section

Cattle grazing on a hill by a riverbed on a wild Atlantic way roadtrip EU restoration target would have 'major impact' for farming - INHFA
Poultry the only meat where production did not meet domestic demand in 2021 Poultry the only meat where production did not meet domestic demand in 2021
The harvester working in a forest. New forestry programme in the final stages of development
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Emission targets 25by30
<p>The export award was won by Flahavan's.</p>

Irish organic producers and growers honoured at awards

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s