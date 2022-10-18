Sustainable fertiliser training course for agri-professionals launched

A new sustainable fertiliser training course for professionals in the agriculture sector has been launched.

Teagasc, in collaboration with the ICOS Skillnet and the fertiliser industry, has developed a 20-hour blended training course for professionals involved in the sale, purchasing and advice relating to fertilisers.

The purpose of this course is to develop the awareness of participants in the areas of sustainable fertiliser use, soil nutrition, Irish and EU legislation, farm nutrient planning, and practical fertiliser use on the farm.

Attending the launch, Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist Mark Plunkett said that he welcomes the opportunity to provide this training to the fertiliser industry "as we all work together to reduce gaseous emissions from Irish agriculture".

"The training is delivered by Teagasc experts through the Teagasc ConnectEd programme which delivers training and knowledge programmes to businesses and professionals working with the agri-food sector," he added.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Speaking at the launch, Eamonn Farrell of ICOS said that there are 13 co-ops and over 30 employees participating in the inaugural programme.

He said this "demonstrates the firm commitment by the sector to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving water quality".

"The involvement of Teagasc and the fertiliser association has been key to the design of a programme that will be of huge benefit to co-ops and in turn their farmer members and customers," Mr Farrell added.

Teagasc Signpost Sustainability Week is currently taking place.

The theme of Sustainability Week 2022 is 'Farming for a Better Future', with a series of public in-person and virtual events taking place.