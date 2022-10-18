Irish organic producers and growers honoured at awards

A number of organic farmers, growers, producers, and manufacturers have been honoured for their contribution to the sector.

Glenisk, Flahavan’s, and Cork mental health charity Slí Eile are among the winners announced at the 2022 Bord Bia National Organic Awards recently.

Dunnes Stores was awarded a special recognition award for its commitment to the organic sector in Ireland.

Organic dairy processor Glenisk was announced as the overall winner in the retail category for its Organic Greek Style Yogurt.

The business in the community category, which acknowledges the achievements of businesses in their local communities, was won by Slí Eile, for its organic farm social enterprise that supports those in mental health recovery.

Butler's Organic Eggs was awarded the marketing campaign award, while the new and innovative award was taken by Supernature Ltd for its Hazel Butter Cups.

Coghlan’s Artisan Bakery was announced the winner of the private label category for its Organic Sourdough Loaves; Beechlawn Organic Farm was awarded the e-commerce award for their Grown in Ireland Veg Box; and the export award was won by Flahavan's.

Environmental and economic benefits

Speaking at the event, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the winners' "innovation, creativity, and determination are a testament to the excellent standards in the Irish organic industry".

"The ambition of our award winners is particularly relevant at the current time with thousands of farmers considering going organic when the Organic Farming Scheme opens shortly with increased payment rates," Ms Hackett said.

"The environmental and economic benefits of organic farming are needed now more than ever, and our winners for 2022 signal a bright future ahead for the Irish organic sector.”

Bord Bia interim chief executive Michael Murphy said that with over 120 applications to the awards this year, "and the increasingly high calibre entries, it’s clear that passion and innovation are thriving in this vibrant sector".