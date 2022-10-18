Irish organic producers and growers honoured at awards

There were over 120 applications to the awards this year.
Irish organic producers and growers honoured at awards

The export award was won by Flahavan's.

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 10:54
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A number of organic farmers, growers, producers, and manufacturers have been honoured for their contribution to the sector.

Glenisk, Flahavan’s, and Cork mental health charity Slí Eile are among the winners announced at the 2022 Bord Bia National Organic Awards recently.

Dunnes Stores was awarded a special recognition award for its commitment to the organic sector in Ireland.

Organic dairy processor Glenisk was announced as the overall winner in the retail category for its Organic Greek Style Yogurt. 

The business in the community category, which acknowledges the achievements of businesses in their local communities, was won by Slí Eile, for its organic farm social enterprise that supports those in mental health recovery.

Butler's Organic Eggs was awarded the marketing campaign award, while the new and innovative award was taken by Supernature Ltd for its Hazel Butter Cups. 

Coghlan’s Artisan Bakery was announced the winner of the private label category for its Organic Sourdough Loaves; Beechlawn Organic Farm was awarded the e-commerce award for their Grown in Ireland Veg Box; and the export award was won by Flahavan's.

Environmental and economic benefits

Speaking at the event, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the winners' "innovation, creativity, and determination are a testament to the excellent standards in the Irish organic industry". 

"The ambition of our award winners is particularly relevant at the current time with thousands of farmers considering going organic when the Organic Farming Scheme opens shortly with increased payment rates," Ms Hackett said. 

"The environmental and economic benefits of organic farming are needed now more than ever, and our winners for 2022 signal a bright future ahead for the Irish organic sector.” 

Bord Bia interim chief executive Michael Murphy said that with over 120 applications to the awards this year, "and the increasingly high calibre entries, it’s clear that passion and innovation are thriving in this vibrant sector". 

More in this section

Cattle grazing on a hill by a riverbed on a wild Atlantic way roadtrip EU restoration target would have 'major impact' for farming - INHFA
Poultry the only meat where production did not meet domestic demand in 2021 Poultry the only meat where production did not meet domestic demand in 2021
The harvester working in a forest. New forestry programme in the final stages of development
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Eamonn Farrell, ICOS; Sheila Quinn, Teagasc ConnectEd manager; Mark Plunkett, Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist; Seamus Kearney, Teagasc Signpost; and Billy Goodburn, ICOS Skillnet. Picture: Alf Harvey.</p>

Sustainable fertiliser training course for agri-professionals launched

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.286 s