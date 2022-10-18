EU restoration target would have 'major impact' for farming - INHFA

The proposed EU nature restoration target will have a "major impact" for farming and the wider rural economy, according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association.

Farm organisations will address Wednesday's Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine on this target.

Speaking ahead, INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that there is a "need for our legislators to work together in opposing this regulation".

“The proposed regulation will, if implemented in its current form, sterilise many family farms and undermine our rural economy,” Mr Roddy said.

Targets

At a previous meeting of the committee on this topic, Copa-Cogeca policy advisor Niall Curley explained that under the nature restoration law, the EU will enact legally-binding targets upon member states up until 2050.

"The first target is for the entire EU to have 20% of all EU land and sea covered with restoration measures by 2030," Mr Curley said.

"The more comprehensive targets are to restoration measures across the EU encompassing those habitats and ecosystems which have been designated as in 'bad' condition due to the reasoning of the Habitats Directive.

"The aim is to achieve a 'good' condition of these targets up to 30% by 2030, 60% by 2040, and 90% by 2050.

"Among these habitats are wetlands; grasslands; river, lake, alluvial and riparian habitats; forests; steppe, heath, and scrub habitats; rocky and dune habitats."

Mr Curley said that in order to aid in the fulfilment of these targets, the EU will have every member state create a nature restoration plan.

INHFA president Mr Roddy has said that there is “an urgent need to reassess existing regulations before we make the situation even worse through the implementation of the nature restoration regulation, which will become the ultimate crank's charter".