Citizens' initiative wants ban on all synthetic pesticides by 2035

EU farmers have only 13 years of pesticide use left if the 1m EU citizens who successfully launched the "Save bees and farmers" petition get their way.

It is the seventh European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) to have collected the required 1m signatures from at least seven member states, forcing the European Commission to propose legislation, take other non-legislative actions, or reject the petition.

The EU already has a 2030 target to reduce the use and risk of pesticides by 50%, and the use of more hazardous pesticides by 50%, in the EU farm-to-fork and biodiversity strategies in the European Green Deal.

But the latest Citizens' Initiative calls on the commission to propose legal acts to phase out all synthetic pesticides by 2035, to restore biodiversity, and to support farmers in the transition.

Its 2030 target is the end of 80% of synthetic pesticides in EU agriculture.

Other targets are:

To restore natural ecosystems in agricultural areas so farming becomes a vector of biodiversity recovery;

Reform agriculture by prioritising small-scale, diverse, and sustainable farming, with a rapid increase in agro-ecological and organic practice;

Farmer-based training and research into pesticide-free and GMO-free farming (only one GM crop is authorised for cultivation in the EU, a maize which is mainly grown in Spain for animal feed. However, feed from CMO crops is imported into the EU).

The "Save bees and farmers" petition was signed by 1,161,254 people, including 6,982 in Ireland, only 84.63% of a 8,250 support threshold. But it exceeded the threshold in 11 member states, with the most signatures in Germany (526,501, or 731.25% of the threshold).

Donors contributed €282,858.84 of support and funding.

The successful initiative was presented to the EU last week, and the commission will meet the organisers to discuss the initiative in the next few weeks. A public hearing will then be organised by the European Parliament.

"Our world is controlled by a powerful chemical lobby with strong allies", said the organisers.

"They make their profits with a toxic model of agriculture, at great cost for society. They tell us we can’t feed the world without poisoning it. But in every country, there are farmers and scientists who show and prove this isn’t true.

Intelligent and sensitive farming can reduce pesticides by 80%. Integrated pest management uses clever agronomic methods to prevent pests, has a series of techniques to correct problems, and uses chemical only as a very last resort."

To combat hunger globally, the organisers support the availability of food and its means of production locally, from smallholder structures with their ecological and social benefits, rather than maximising productivity.

"Farmers that produce food sustainably should be rewarded, while imported food produced with synthetic pesticides should be heavily taxed.

"Furthermore, farmers generally do not earn a decent living in the EU, despite the fact they are caring for producing the food that is at the very basis of our health. Decision-makers shall ensure that farmers earn decent revenues while maintaining food at affordable prices."