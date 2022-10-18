Should I give my son the farm now or pass it on when I die?

Dear Karen,

I am a widow, 80 years of age and have farmed with my late husband for many years. He died a few years ago and I continued farming. I worked very hard over the years. My son works full-time elsewhere but he helps me at weekends and in the evenings milking the cows. My other two children live up the country. I know he is the obvious choice for transferring the lands to but I am very anxious about transferring my assets while I am alive as I like the idea of having security for the rest of my life and being able to change my Will if circumstances change in relation to the farm. He has always expressed an interest in full-time farming. My worry is his marriage is not in a great state and I am concerned that he may get divorced in time. Should I transfer the farm in my lifetime or should I leave it pass in a Will? My own feeling is that I should leave it pass in a Will and keep it until I die. What advice would you have?

Dear Reader,

This is one of the most common questions I am asked. This is not a question I can answer. Ultimately it is a decision for you and you alone. My role is to advise you of the various options available to you and the advantages and disadvantages of the various options so that you can make an informed decision and arrive at the best choice for you.

The most important advice I can give you at the outset is while you are thinking about what you wish to do, you should make sure that you have your Will in place or that you update any existing Will that may have been made many years ago that does not reflect your current wishes. While you are deciding what to do, you will have a document in place that reflects your wishes and protects your family and/or the interest of whomever you would like to leave the farm to.

I have encountered very sad situations where there has been an untimely death with no Will made or a Will that is very out of date which resulted in the person at home farming being left in a very vulnerable position.

You cannot predict the future or control what happens once you transfer farmland. If you leave the property pass in a Will you will have control over the asset for the rest of your life. You own the asset until you die and you can do with it as you wish. You can amend your Will over the years until you die provided that you are of sound mind and have capacity to make a Will.

Leaving the property pass in a Will provides you with a lot of emotional and financial security. However, you have the responsibility of the farm for the rest of your life if you retain ownership. This will be a burden as you get older. You are 80 years of age now and cannot farm forever. You will need help and more help from your son if he is willing to offer more help or change his work responsibilities to take on more farm duties. If he cannot provide more help you may need to consider hiring a farm manager or selling the cows and leasing it out to a farmer. Perhaps you should talk to your son and see what suggestions he has or see if he would be willing to commit more to farming and take a step back from his full-time job.

If you leave the property pass in a Will you need to take account that your son may lose interest and there may be bad feeling and low morale. If you keep ownership of the assets for the rest of your life in the event that you need nursing home support, you would have to declare the farmland in the application to the HSE for nursing home support. The full value of the farm will be taken into account in relation to the calculation by the HSE of the amount that you will be entitled to under the Fair Deal Scheme application. There have been welcome changes with the Fair Deal Scheme recently. If you appoint a successor to run the farm and they farm the land for six years the value of the farm will be capped to three years and the value disregarded after the three years, subject to other conditions being satisfied.

If you transfer the property in your lifetime your son or whomever you decide to pass it to gets the benefit of the farm immediately and can grow the business and take a more active role in the business and relieve the burden on you. Motivation and interest would obviously be enhanced. If you transfer the property in your lifetime you have given away a valuable asset and you cannot take it back. You lose control over the asset. You will have no say if the property is sold or mortgaged by your successor. If the successor is facing divorce proceedings the farm will form part of the marital assets that may be divided up or sold on a family law settlement or court order.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of Farming and the Law . Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

- Email: info@walshandpartners.ie - Web: www.walshandpartners.ie

While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information contained in this article, solicitor Karen Walsh does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising, and you should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.