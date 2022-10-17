New forestry programme in the final stages of development

A new forestry programme for 2023 to 2027 is in the final stages of development, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has confirmed.

Ms Hackett said that the Department of Agriculture is "engaging intensively" with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to finalise grant and premium rates for the new programme, subject to state aid approval from the European Commission.

She said today that the department has "turned the corner" with forest licensing this year, and that she is confident this progress will continue into 2023 with the new programme, which is set to offer "attractive new grants and annual premia to farmers and landowners".

Ms Hackett said she hopes to be in a position to announce these new rates in the coming weeks.

Turnaround in forestry licensing

As reported by the Irish Examiner last week, the department has issued 3,629 licences to the end of September, which is 92% of the target for this point in the year as set out in the Forestry Licensing Plan 2022.

Licensing output is 34% higher than in the same period last year, and the turnaround in forestry licensing shows that the 56% increase in new forestry licences last year will be further increased this year.

The number of applications received year-to-date is 2,658, which means that licences issued are 40% higher than applications received.

The most recent increase in afforestation licences is a 47% rise compared to the same period in 2021.

Figures from the most recent quarterly update show that there are currently 933 approved afforestation licences with just under 7,000 hectares ready for planting.

"The backlog in licence applications continues to drop, with faster turnaround times for new applicants," she added.