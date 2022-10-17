Farmers told to reject lower quotes and 'sell hard' as cattle become fit

Strong beef prices over the coming months are vital to deal with rising production costs.
Prices in the UK and EU have strengthened over the past week.

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 15:42
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are being told to reject lower quotes offered by factories and to "sell hard" as cattle become fit.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chairman Brendan Golden said that factories are not reflecting the strength of the market in prices paid to farmers.

He said the latest Prime Export Benchmark price is 27c/kg ahead of the Prime Irish Composite price, reflecting the strength of the market.

“Prices in the UK and EU have strengthened over the past week and factories must come forward with higher prices that return the full value of the current market,” Mr Golden said.

Increasing production costs

He said increasing production costs are now at a level that cattle finishers cannot risk and the sector does not have the capacity to absorb these. 

Strong beef prices over the coming months are vital to deal with these costs, Mr Golden stressed.

“Attempts by some factories to talk down the trade is unjustified and there is up to 10c/kg of a difference between quoted and paid prices this week,” he continued.

He added that there is "no justification" for prices lagging 27c/kg behind the Prime Export Benchmark price and weakening prices "will not be tolerated" by farmers.

He said that market conditions are favourable, and farmers should reject lower quotes offered by factories and "sell hard".

Mr Golden has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to come forward with supports for farmers feeding animals over the winter months to offset the unprecedented costs farmers are faced with in order to maintain their production systems.

Grazing cows in the meadow

BPS advance payments worth €734m begin to issue to farmers

