Increase in farm emissions in 2021 driven by use of lime and stocking rates - Teagasc

The sustainability performance of Irish farms in 2021 has been revealed in a new report released by Teagasc today.

The report uses the Teagasc National Farm Survey to track the performance of dairy, cattle, sheep, and tillage farms across Ireland to understand changes in their economic, environmental and social sustainability.

Ireland continues to see an increase in dairy output, dairy incomes, and dairy greenhouse gas emissions, while smaller changes in the output, incomes, and emissions across the other farm types are observed, lead author of the report Cathal Buckley said.

"However, there is greater evidence in the report for 2021 that actions to address gaseous emissions are being adopted, particularly by dairy farmers," Mr Buckley said.

"For example, on an aggregate basis, 48% of all slurry applied on farms was via low emissions slurry spreading [LESS] equipment.

"For dairy farms, the comparable figure was 74%.

"This transition to LESS has helped lower ammonia emissions across all farm systems. However, the uptake of other desirable practices such transition to protected urea chemical fertilisers remains low.”

Environmental sustainability

Comparing farm performance for recent years, report co-author Trevor Donnellan, said that from a socioeconomic point of view, the improvement in farm incomes in 2021 "has meant that a larger share of the farm population can be considered sustainable in an economic context".

"However, the report shows that there was an increase in farm-level greenhouse emissions in 2021, it should be noted that much of this was driven by the increased use of lime by farmers in addition to an increase in stocking rates," he said.

"The use of lime is an important step in improving fertiliser use efficiency and lowering farm fertiliser requirements in future years.

"Given that the report relates to 2021, fertiliser use had yet to fall in response to the dramatic rise in fertiliser prices over the last 12 months.”

Liming and stocking rates

Total farm greenhouse gas emissions on the average dairy farm increased in 2021, largely due to an increase in the average herd size and increased liming activity, according to Teagasc's report.

However, these emissions per hectare on dairy farms increased to a lesser degree, as the average dairy farm area also increased.

Meanwhile, the emissions intensity of milk production improved. According to Teagasc, effectively, this means that the average kilo of milk on Irish dairy farms was produced with a lower carbon footprint.

However, this improvement in emissions intensity was offset by a higher volume of milk produced on the back of a larger average herd size.

Farm level and per hectare level of greenhouse gas emissions on cattle, sheep, and tillage farms increased somewhat in 2021, on the back of higher livestock stocking rates and increased liming activity.

While liming is not a significant emissions source, Teagasc said that liming rates increased across all farm systems in 2021 which led to emissions in this category doubling or trebling (depending on the farm system) from previous years.

According to the report, increased liming to adjust soil pH towards its optimum will ultimately improve plant nutrient take-up.

"This should be considered as a positive development on the part of farmers as it is a prerequisite for a sustainable transition to lower levels of synthetic fertiliser use," the authors said.

Ammonia and nitrogen

For ammonia emissions, following "positive developments" observed in 2020, further positive developments are "evident" for last year.

On average, ammonia emissions showed some decline in 2021 relative to preceding years, across the majority of farm systems on a farm level and per hectare basis.

On average, ammonia emissions fell even on dairy farms in 2021, in spite of their increase in agricultural output.

The driver of reduced ammonia emissions is the continuing increase in the adoption of low-emissions slurry spreading.

Nitrogen surpluses declined and nitrogen use efficiency tended to improve in 2021 on dairy and tillage farms, according to the report, but went in the opposite direction for drystock farms.

"These metrics tend to be significantly influenced by weather conditions, although improved nitrogen management on farms also plays a role," the report noted.

According to Teagasc, while there was a significant transition towards using LESS equipment, the use of protected urea remains low.