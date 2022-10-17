BPS advance payments worth €734m begin to issue to farmers

BPS payments, including greening, will be visible in farmers' bank accounts in the coming days.
The BPS advance payments are issuing today at a rate of 70%.

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 14:02
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Advance payments under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme have begun issuing to farmers.

These payments are worth €734m to 114,200 farmers.

Making this announcement today, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said these payments are "crucial for family farm income, and are a vital support for farmers as well as the rural economy". 

"Today is the first working day that advance payments can be paid, which demonstrates the department’s commitment to issue scheme payments as quickly as possible," Mr McConalogue said.

"Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, the department wrote to all farmers in September outlining the payment schedule over the coming months.

"I am committed to ensuring that these scheme payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.”

Rate of 70%

The BPS advance payments are issuing today at a rate of 70%, an increase on the 50% normally allowed under regulation.

"Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria," Mr McConalogue added.

Payments under the 2022 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme which started in September are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment.

