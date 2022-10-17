Pig conference takes place this week

The conference will be held in two locations.
The past 14 months have been the "worst in living memory" for Irish pig producers.

Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Teagasc Pig Conference will take place this week. 

While the past 14 months have been the "worst in living memory" for Irish pig producers, Teagasc said that this conference presents an opportunity to meet with other farmers, industry, and Teagasc personnel to discuss the issues facing the sector.

Teagasc pig development officer Ciaran Carroll said that speakers will present on an "array of topics, from the technical to the financial, relating to current issues within the pig industry".

This year’s international guest speaker is Jens Sorensen from Danvet. 

Mr Sorensen is a Danish consultant veterinarian on the Teagasc Lean International Project, working with two Irish pig farms with the aim of reducing antibiotic usage on farms. 

He will present a paper at the conference on 'Denmark - Current and Future Perspectives', giving an overview of how Danish farmers have dealt with the financial crisis over the past 12-18 months, and looking at the main challenges they see for the pig sector in the future.

Other current issues to be covered include a paper on sustainable pigmeat production and some recent research from Teagasc Moorepark will address key hygiene issues, specifically looking at the farrowing house and wet feed systems.

Ciaran Carroll said that anyone involved in the sector is encouraged to attend "to meet fellow producers and get the latest information that Teagasc Pig Development Department have put together".

The conference will be held in two locations, at Hotel Kilmore in Co Cavan on Tuesday and the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

