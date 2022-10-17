Deadline to declare organic manure movements December 31

The deadline to declare movements of organic manure this year has been confirmed as December 31.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said in a notice in recent days that movements must be declared and verified online by this date by all farmers, including Nitrates Derogation 2022 applicants.
The department has also announced that cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorus statements for the period from January 1 to August 31 are now available on the department’s online system agfood.ie.
These statements help farmers in planning for the remainder of the year, to ensure compliance with the limits set in the Nitrates Regulations, thus avoiding penalties for breaching the limits of 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare or the limit of 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare for those who hold an approved Nitrates Derogation.
Effective from March 11, 2022, the maximum stocking rate permitted for commonage is 50kg organic nitrogen per hectare with no chemical nitrogen permitted.
According to the department, measures all farmers can take to avoid exceeding the nitrates limits of 170kg per hectare (or 250kg per hectare for derogation holders) include renting additional land; reducing livestock numbers; and exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure and declaring the movement online.