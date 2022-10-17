Tirlán offers new contracts for securing fertiliser supply 

Tirlán has created a new fertiliser initiative to assist farmers in securing supplies of fertiliser for the 2023 season.

This follows a period of widespread market volatility and restrictions on fertiliser production due mainly to high gas prices across Europe.

As part of the initiative, suppliers will be offered the option to commit in advance to the purchase of fertiliser for next spring and avail of an interest-free deferred payment model.

This will allow farmers to secure supplies now with payments scheduled over the key supply months in 2023.

The early commitment is to assist the co-op in forward-planning for the phased purchase of fertiliser during this period of challenged supply chains and constrained availability.

Tirlán chief ingredients and agri officer Seán Molloy said that this approach will allow farmers to agree to purchase now, but defer payments, over a scheduled timeframe with interest-free credit across that period.

“It will allow our team to work in tandem with our farmers to plan our purchases with wholesale suppliers as they work to navigate a challenged marketplace," Mr Molloy said.

“We will not be in a position to guarantee supply of fertiliser to customers during the first half of 2023 unless a customer engages in this contract approach.

"It is vital that we plan our fertiliser purchases now to ensure supply in spring 2023.”

Farmers urged to plan ahead

Farm businesses are being urged to plan ahead and purchase early for the spring and summer period due to the widespread disruption in the market and supply chain.

Farmers who choose not to enter a contract for fertiliser are at potential risk of being unable to secure sufficient stocks for the season ahead, Tirlán said.

How it will work:

Customers purchasing fertiliser will be asked to agree to a contract setting out the product, agreed tonnage, price, and approximate date for delivery for spring 2023;

Milk suppliers will be offered a deferred payment with interest-free credit on all contracted tonnage purchased – with payment for the product spread out equally across milk supplies from the months of April, May, June, and July 2023;

Grain suppliers will also be offered an option of deferred payment with interest-free credit on contracted fertiliser tonnage purchased. A harvest payment option will also be facilitated;

No customer will be allowed to contract for more than half of their annual fertiliser requirements for the deferred payment options;

Customers wishing to take up this offer need to commit to a fertiliser contract at least eight to 10 weeks before the fertiliser is required on the farm.

The organisation said it will continue to offer farmers who wish to secure product for immediate payment the opportunity to do so.

Mr Molloy added: “As always, we will continue to do our utmost to facilitate our regular grain and livestock farmer customers who have been purchasing stocks of fertiliser from us over many years.”