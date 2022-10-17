Search begins for Ireland's first food ombudsman

McConalogue: 'Farmers need to make a reasonable economic return for their output.'

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 09:39
Ray Ryan

THE recruitment process for the chief executive of the new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain has begun.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue gave the update in a written reply to a Dáil question from former Minister Brendan Smith, TD (FF).

“By having the competition in parallel with the legislative process, I want to ensure that the Office is up and running as early as possible,” he said.

Deputy Smith had asked him to ensure that a clear message goes from Government to the multiples that an adequate price needs to be paid, without delay, to pig and poultry primary producers in view of the difficulties facing those sectors at present.

Minister McConalogue said farmers should be adequately rewarded for the work they put into ensuring that Irish food has an assurance of quality, safety, and taste.

“In general, retail multiples do not purchase pig meat or poultry meat directly from farmer suppliers, but from meat processing companies.

“Prices paid to farmers or charged to consumers are not controlled by Government and are, obviously, subject to market demands.

“It is, critically important that operators along the supply chain recognise their mutual dependency. Farmers are small businesses and are vulnerable to price volatility.

“They need to make a reasonable economic return for their output if the supply of high-quality pig meat and poultry is to be maintained,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said it is critically important that farm families and food producers are treated fairly.

He said the establishment of the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain is one of his priorities as Minister.

“I am confident it will be an advocate and provide a voice for farmers, fishers, growers and other food businesses all along the agricultural and food supply chain,” he said.

The efforts to increase the number of Ireland's female farmers

