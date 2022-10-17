Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist (October 17th)

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist (October 17th)

Maintenance plus 9 to 10 litres is all grass can support now if out day and night.

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 06:35

Monday, October 17 - Sunday, October 23

All Stock

  • Request a silage analysis for nutrients and minerals.
  • If you are getting tight on grass house the most productive animals on your farm first: That’s milkers on dairy farms and finishers and fresh sucklers on beef farms.
  • Avoid going back over paddocks that you have already decided to close if you want an early pick of grass next spring. You might think you are saving silage but that’s a false economy at this time of year. Getting stock out next spring should be part of your decision-making process from now on.

Sucklers 

  • Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium. There is a good bit of tetany around.
  • Dry sucklers need to be on bare paddocks or on stronger silages just after drying off to keep control of condition.

Dairy 

  • On autumn-calving farms, make sure to take account of the quality limitations of autumn grass and its current availability to a fresh cow and supplement accordingly. Autumn cows will be far better if in by night from now on, or perhaps housed fully.
  • You may not like the idea, but October grass makes driving intake impossible. Maintenance plus 9 to 10 litres is all grass can support now if out day and night.

Growing weanlings and store cattle 

  • Young calves/weanlings on grass are not thriving well unless they are being fed meal or are getting a fresh pick of grass daily.

  • Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

More in this section

The only location for a brooding farmer Denis Lehane and the Irish farming calendar boys
Dairy cattle feeding on silage With average income up 30%, it's been a remarkable year for Ireland's dairy farmers
Irish tomato business faces delayed start to 2023 growing season Irish tomato business faces delayed start to 2023 growing season
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Dairy
<p>Many believe that finishing cattle don't require  mineral supplementation, which is totally inaccurate. </p>

Herd Management: Balancing nutrients and minerals in a grass silage based ration

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s