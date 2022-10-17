Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist (October 17th)

- Request a silage analysis for nutrients and minerals.
- If you are getting tight on grass house the most productive animals on your farm first: That’s milkers on dairy farms and finishers and fresh sucklers on beef farms.
- Avoid going back over paddocks that you have already decided to close if you want an early pick of grass next spring. You might think you are saving silage but that’s a false economy at this time of year. Getting stock out next spring should be part of your decision-making process from now on.
- Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium. There is a good bit of tetany around.
- Dry sucklers need to be on bare paddocks or on stronger silages just after drying off to keep control of condition.
- On autumn-calving farms, make sure to take account of the quality limitations of autumn grass and its current availability to a fresh cow and supplement accordingly. Autumn cows will be far better if in by night from now on, or perhaps housed fully.
- You may not like the idea, but October grass makes driving intake impossible. Maintenance plus 9 to 10 litres is all grass can support now if out day and night.
- Young calves/weanlings on grass are not thriving well unless they are being fed meal or are getting a fresh pick of grass daily.
