Denis Lehane and the Irish farming calendar boys

I'm a fine lump of a man. I know, I know... there is no point in denying it for 'tis plain to be seen.

I'm a grand specimen of mid-life to give credit where it's due.

Sure, I have a balding head and a spreading belly, but what man hasn't, and he on the highway to retirement?

What hair remains is quickly going grey, but again show me a car without a dent having a good few miles on the clock - you can't have one without the other.

The grey hair only goes to prove that I have lived, the belly indicates that I have enjoyed the living too.

Having a fondness for strong porter and fine salty food never killed any man.

The waistline, as I mentioned above, once as taut as a bodhrán played on by The Chieftains, has begun to spread like the butter over your toast ...and so too have my hairy legs.

They are now bandy. I'm like a champion jockey only without the saddle and mantel full of silverware.

And to round me off, my ears are now fluffy, my complexion ruddy, my teeth green and my eyes will water for no apparent reason.

But all of this aside, I'm the fine man as I stride around the farm picking up this and throwing something else aside.

I'm a picture to behold, and a picture I dare say that could well have graced, and indeed enhanced, The Irish Farmer Calendar for 2023.

Yes, The Irish Farmer Calendar is back and, once again shockingly, without the inclusion of my photo.

Without wanting to blow my own trumpet, I feel a man, such as myself, in his mid-50s, would have brought a certain degree of gravitas and purpose to the much-cherished publication.

The inclusion of well-rounded men, such as myself, would have given ladies of a more mature outlook the opportunity to gaze adoringly at a man, who like themselves, has sampled life and, like an old fiddle, still has a fine tune to play.

If you ask me, from the little I've seen, The Irish Farmer Calendar is certainly lacking in the age department. The concentration on the younger farmer to the determent of the older lad is an incorrect representation of the current state of Irish farming.

With the average age in Irish farming fast approaching 79 and a half, we should not be giving ladies desiring a view of the ideal farmer the impression that we are all still wet behind the ears.

Most of us in the farming game haven't been wet behind the ears in decades.

A properly constructed calendar featuring Irish farmers should reflect this fact.

Now, I'm not saying it should resemble something from 'The last of the Summer Wine', all I'm suggesting here is a bit of balance.

This is how the calendar should unfold: The publication could feature young farming men for the months of, let's say, January, February and March. And then as the year progresses the age of the farmer model increases accordingly.

I myself would probably fit in there nicely as a Mr July or perhaps Mr August.

And by year's end, the farmers on view would be the old guys, the Methuselahs of the herd.

Give everyone an opportunity to shine, that's my motto. And all done in the best possible taste, of course... with a hedge clipper, a pitchfork, or a scythe strategically placed to cover more modest areas.

The calendar, I dare say, would be all the better and would sell twice as many copies with this improved format, for there would be not only a farmer for every month, but a farmer for all ages.