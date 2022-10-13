"Emissions targets must not come at the expense of global food security"

International speakers at this year’s Agricultural Science Association (ASA) conference warned that overlooking food security while chasing climate emission targets could lead to global food shortages.

It comes as many of the world’s food export powerhouses have talked about capping national cattle numbers to meet challenging greenhouse gas emission targets set for the next three decades.

Robert Bonnie, undersecretary at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) spoke about Science and Agricultural Sustainability from a North American Perspective.

In the US, agriculture accounts for 10%-11% of national Greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Bonnie said the concept of productivity “often gets lost” in conversations around agriculture and climate change, stressing the need for “alignment” between global food commodity markets and climate policies.

“The war in Ukraine underlines the importance of maintaining global food supply,” Mr Bonnie said.

“It’s a horrible situation, but it’s putting a finer put a finer point for all of us on the importance of maintaining global food supply. And so, as we think about climate policy in the future, yes, obviously, reducing greenhouse gases is critically important. But also, we have to maintain global food supplies.

“We can’t lose the importance of productivity in and of itself as a climate strategy.”

Mr Bonnie said that maintaining agricultural productivity, such as through improved irrigation systems and more efficient water use, was key to preventing further deforestation.

“That means agriculture has to get more efficient, we have to be able to grow food while maintaining or reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Now, when I talk to us farmers and ranchers and forest owners about that, I know that the US is actually really good at efficiency — technology, innovation, precision agricultural, where we’re using GPS technology to put the right amount of nitrogen or the right amount of inputs — that type of efficiency can be, can be used in a way that can really benefit the climate.

“When we think about the practices that are good for the climate, soil health, nutrient management, many of those things actually make our agricultural systems more resilient in the face of extreme weather events — for example, drought and flooding, that we’re increasingly seeing here in the US. And so, as we think about policy in the US, we want to take advantage of that alignment between what’s good for the climate, what’s climate-smart, and what’s good from a production standpoint,” he said.

However, despite this, Mr Bonnie suggested the next decade could also see the marketing of “climate-smart commodities”, which would pay a premium for sustainably-farmed goods, such as soya and cotton, to incentivise farmers and ranchers further to produce food to higher environmental standards, while also maintaining a focus on productive agriculture.

No more land

Professor John Roche, the chief science Adviser in the Ministry of Primary Industries in New Zealand, the world’s biggest exporter of dairy produce, stressed the challenge facing global food systems — over the next 30 years, farmers will have to produce as much protein as in the last 2,000 years, he explained.

Professor John Roche, the chief science Adviser in the Ministry of Primary Industries in New Zealand speaking at the ASA conference. Picture: Dylan Vaughan Photography

“We are already failing as world hunger is on the rise. For the first time in almost 50 years, we are starting to see world hunger grow again – and this pre-dates Covid,” he said.

“There’s been an awakening and increased awareness of the importance of environmental sustainability in everything we do as well, for our own health and wellbeing but also for future generations’ health. And so, for the first time in human history, there is no more land.

“In fact, we’re probably using too much land, we have to retire some of it.”

Mr Roche explained that despite the significant productivity improvements made by New Zealand dairy farmers over the last four decades that the industry’s carbon footprint had continued to increase as the industry expanded rapidly.

“[In New Zealand,] our feed conversion efficiency has improved dramatically — we require approximately 30% less feed per kilo of milk solids than we did 40 years ago, and our greenhouse gas footprint per litre of milk has dropped by 40%. However, our dairy industry has doubled over the same period. And so we’ve, we’ve increased our greenhouse gas footprint by about 120%,” he said.

“When we look at our water quality statistics, they don’t make good reading either. There are problems that we need to address it. We can’t just say, ‘The world depends on us; leave us alone’. The world does depend on us, but the world also depends on us to lead.”