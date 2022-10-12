'Crisis' in horticultural peat sector 'has impacted environment, employment, economy'

The "crisis" in the horticultural peat sector "has impacted the environment, employment, and the economy".

An Oireachtas committee meeting later today will hear of how without "appropriate Government action", Ireland will lose its indigenous horticultural sector.

Representatives of Growing Media Ireland (GMI) will inform the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine of the ongoing issues the sector faces due to restrictions on horticultural peat harvesting.

GMI chairman John Neenan will tell the committee that since January, the Government "has been inactive on this issue despite the risks posed".

High Court ruling

Following a High Court ruling in September 2019, harvesting of horticultural peat from bogs greater than 30 hectares now requires "a complex, multi-stage licensing and planning regime, unlike the single-stage systems in EU states", GMI has said.

"As a result, horticultural peat harvesting has all but ceased and Irish peat supplies are all but exhausted," according to Mr Neenan.

"Despite significant research into alternatives by GMI members, there are none that can replace horticultural peat in appropriate quality, quantity, or cost.

"This has left the industry with only one solution – importing peat."

While Government has made commitments to expanding, supporting, and growing the horticultural sector, GMI says that this is "impossible without first addressing the peat crisis".

GMI presented to the committee on the same issue last year, warning that if action was not taken, Ireland would be reliant on imported peat of "inferior quality, uncertain supply, and negative environmental consequences".

"This has now been realised; horticultural growers now depend on imported peat," according to Mr Neenan.

"Several large shipments of peat for horticulture have been imported from the Baltic states over the last year.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made this already vulnerable supply of peat even more unstable.

"All shipments from Russia and Belarus have ceased and shipping costs from the Baltic states have increased by up to 300%.

"These additional costs are now passed on to growers and in turn to consumers, adding to the food inflation that the public is experiencing."

Jobs 'increasingly at risk' in the sector

In Ireland, the horticultural industry employs over 17,000 people, 6,600 directly and 11,000 indirectly.

GMI said these jobs are "increasingly at risk, and job losses will significantly affect the livelihoods of those working in the sector".

The industry has an estimated farm gate value of €467m.

The increasing costs and uncertainty of supply of peat will have "devastating consequences, with businesses being forced to leave Ireland", GMI is warning.

It is calling for the three departments with responsibility in this area - the Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment, and Department of Housing - to create a "comprehensive, long-term strategy for the transition away from horticultural peat".

As an "absolute priority", GMI says that Government must develop "viable mechanisms to sustainably use domestic peat supplies in the short-term".