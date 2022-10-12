70-acre farm outside Killarney expecting €10k+ an acre at auction

Having witnessed a number of successful auctions in recent months, the Royal Hotel in Killarney is hoping to host another satisfactory public sale on November 2 when a 70.3-acre block of land goes under the hammer.

The property in question is in the townland of Crohane, near the village of Fossa, just a short drive from Killarney.

The farm, which is approximately 8km from the bustling tourist capital, enjoys excellent road frontage on both national and local roads, with the R563 (Milltown road) dissecting the property.

All the lands are currently in grass and, according to the selling agent (Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane), are in excellent condition, having been very well maintained.

A holding of this size isn’t an everyday event so there should be a keen turnout on the auction day. This is a very active farming area, with dairying being the predominant sector and the land in this part of the world is sought after for its quality.

“It’s in a very nice area,” says Tom. “It’s not far from town and it’s got good road frontage. The land is of very good quality and it’s a rarity to have that combination.”

The area surrounding the lands is dominated by the dairying sector so one would imagine that a good deal of dairy farming enterprises in the area would be interested in expanding their holdings and this generous chunk of grassland would fit the bill nicely – the excellent access-making it attractive to farmers farther afield as well.

“So far, I’d have to say that we’ve had great interest in it so far,” says Tom. “When it comes to public auctions, one can never tell until the day itself but the indicators are good in terms of enquiries coming in.”

The price expectation, he says, is “over €10,000 per acre.” Given the rarity and quality involved, it may prove to be a slightly conservative one.