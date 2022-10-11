Farming the focus of weekend Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss meeting

The two-day session will include a number of panels made up of voices from rural communities.
The citizens' assembly was convened to examine how the state can improve its response to the issue of biodiversity loss.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 16:16
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farming and rural communities will be the focus of this weekend's fourth meeting of the Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss.

The assembly chairwoman Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and the 99 other members will discuss a range of topics including an overview of national policies on biodiversity and agriculture, the management of woodlands and biodiversity, and a specific discussion on peatlands and biodiversity.

The two-day session will also include a number of panels made up of voices from rural communities discussing farming, woodlands and forestry, and peatlands. 

They will speak about how they engage with biodiversity and how biodiversity is managed in their communities.

Preserving the environment

Speaking ahead of the plenary session, Ms Ní Shúilleabháin said: "The voices and perspectives of rural communities are fundamental to addressing the biodiversity crisis and to shaping the recommendations that the assembly will make to the Oireachtas when we complete our work.

“Over recent months, I have been actively meeting with a range of farmers and farming organisations to encourage them to engage with the assembly so we can hear from their perspectives. 

"I've also been engaging with other rural communities who are keen on preserving both the environment around them and rural traditions. 

"I am delighted that we have such a wide mix of groups represented this weekend and very much look forward to hearing from them.”

This citizens' assembly was convened to examine how the state can improve its response to the issue of biodiversity loss, and to bring forward proposals in that regard.

'Intensive effort' in coming weeks to prioritise issuing of afforestation licences

‘Intensive effort’ in coming weeks to prioritise issuing of afforestation licences

